Colby graduate San Roman named director of hockey operations for Vermont women’s hockey team

Vermont has announced that 2021 Colby graduate Cierra San Roman will join the women’s hockey staff as the director of hockey operations.

“We are really excited to have Cierra join our staff this year,” said UVM coach Jim Plumer in a statement. “She has a unique skill set not only as a former goalie, but as someone who has a keen interest in analytics. I am looking forward to seeing her combine her hockey knowledge with her advanced computer knowledge to find ways to help us move our program forward.”

San Roman played 44 games in net for Colby over her four seasons in Waterville, Maine. During the 2019-20 campaign, she made 196 total saves and posted a .920 save percentage and a 1.74 GAA. As a sophomore, she was sixth in the NESCAC in save percentage (.937) and recorded 387 saves. In her first year, she played in a career-high 18 contests making 564 saves with a .929 save percentage.

A native of Orange, Calif., she graduated from Colby last spring with a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Education.