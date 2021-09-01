Scarpa elevated to new position at Harvard as women’s hockey director of operations

Harvard has announced the addition of Alicia Scarpa as the women’s hockey director of operations.

Scarpa most recently spent the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons assisting the team before being elevated to this new position for the 2021-22 season.

“We are thrilled to have Alicia rejoining our staff as the first director of hockey operations fully dedicated to our women’s hockey program,” said Harvard coach Katey Stone in a news release. “Alicia is very familiar with Harvard, college hockey and our program. She will jump right in and make a positive difference on Day 1.”

Prior to this season, the men’s and women’s teams shared a single director of operations, choosing to now split the role so each team has its own dedicated director.

“I’m grateful to Coach Stone for giving me this incredible opportunity to work with the program,” said Scarpa “I’m really humbled and honored to be the first director of operations for the women’s hockey team. It’s a title I wear proudly and I’m looking forward to continuing to build the relationships I’ve already formed with the coaching staff, student-athletes, alumni, parents and friends of the program.”

Prior to Harvard, Scarpa spent three years with 3 Step Sports as an event coordinator and transitioning to the online sales team manager. While in graduate school, she held a role at the Concussion Legacy Foundation, a non-profit geared to support athletes, Veterans, and all affected by concussions and CTE, achieve smarter sports and safer athletes through education and innovation and to end CTE through prevention and research.

Following graduation from Florida State in 2014, Scarpa worked at Converse HQ as a brand operations specialist, focusing on internal events.

Scarpa earned her bachelor’s degree in sports management from Florida State and received her master’s in sports leadership from Northeastern in 2017.