Former Stanley Cup champ Sharp among new staff additions with Vermont men’s hockey team

Vermont has announced coaching and support staff additions ahead of the 2021-22 men’s hockey season.

Patrick Dooley has been named men’s hockey equipment manager, Max Gavin will serve as director of hockey operations and Drew Michals will be a volunteer goaltending coach.

In addition, Patrick Sharp is returning to the Catamounts as an advisor to the coaching staff.

Dooley most recently served as the head equipment manager for the USHL’s Muskegon Lumberjacks. He has participated in several USA Hockey Events, most recently at the Biosteel All-American Prospects Game and the USA vs CAN Rivalry Series.

“To lose someone like Brandon Guidotti to the next level is both rewarding and difficult at the same time,” said UVM coach Todd Woodcroft in a statement. “How can you replace someone who was so dedicated to their job like Brandon was? For us, fortune smiled and we were able to find an experienced equipment manager from the USHL. Patrick knows his craft and is meticulous in his work. Our players will want for nothing from the equipment side with a person like Patrick in the locker room.”

Gavin enters his first year on the UVM staff after an accomplished coaching career at Adrian, his alma mater, as well as two years of junior hockey in Ontario. Gavin played professionally in the ECHL after his four years at Adrian and comes from a strong hockey pedigree. His father Stew played 13 NHL seasons and his mom Phyllis competed for Team Canada in field at the 1988 Olympic Games.

“Hockey operations is such a vital piece to a coaching staff,” said Woodcroft. “Max’s hockey pedigree, his coaching experience and playing background have made him an immediate asset to our coaching group.”

Michals comes to UVM from Franklin Pierce where he was an assistant coach/goalie coach. Michals earned his bachelor’s degree in Psychology from UMass where he was also the starting goalie. He is currently pursuing his MBA in Leadership from Franklin Pierce with an expected graduation in the spring of 2022.

“The other coaches are smart enough to know that we are not smart enough about elite goalies,” Woodcroft said. “Drew has a wealth of experience playing, developing and coaching goalies from young players to professionals. Our goaltending trio is crucial to the success of UVM hockey, and Drew is an excellent addition to our team.”

Sharp wore the green and gold for the Catamounts from 2000 to 2002, finishing with 53 points in 65 games. A 2001 third-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Flyers, he turned pro following his sophomore campaign. Sharp is the only Catamount alum in program history to win the Stanley Cup three times. He was a key factor in the Chicago Blackhawks three Stanley Cup titles in six seasons in 2010, 2013 and 2015 and led the Blackhawks in goals with 10 during the 2013 Stanley Cup Playoffs run.

He finished his stellar 16-season NHL career with 939 games played, scoring 287 goals and 333 assists for 620 points. He was also named MVP of the 2011 NHL All-Star Game and won a gold medal with Canada at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. Following his retirement in 2018, Sharp pursued a career in broadcasting working as a studio analyst on the NHL on NBC.

“Not much needs to be said about Patrick that isn’t already known about his career, but what strikes me is that he chose to join our staff in an advisory role and has jumped in with high energy,” said Woodcroft. “He knows that his own personal experience, his own journey as a player who wore the same jersey that our current players do is a connection that none of the other men’s ice hockey staff can attest to. We are thankful that Patrick will be able to lend his voice and his thoughts on how we can continue to improve daily.”