St. Cloud State garners 20 of 25 first-place votes, tabbed first in 2021 NCHC preseason media poll

After making it all the way to the NCAA national championship game last season, St. Cloud State has been selected as the favorite to hoist the Penrose Cup, awarded to the NCHC regular-season champions, in 2021-22 after finishing atop the conference’s annual preseason media poll.

SCSU received 20 of a possible 25 first-place votes, and totaled 195 points overall.

2021-22 NCHC Preseason Media Poll

1. St. Cloud State – 195 points (20 first-place votes)

2. Minnesota Duluth – 143 (3)

3. North Dakota – 142 (1)

4. Denver – 123 (1)

5. Omaha – 114

6. Western Michigan – 105

7. Miami – 45

8. Colorado College – 33