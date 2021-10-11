Minnesota State gets 17 first-place votes, remains top-ranked team in USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

Minnesota State is again the No. 1 team in the latest USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll, garnering 17 first-place votes in this week’s rankings.

St. Cloud remains No. 2 and picked up 14 first-place votes and 945 voting points, just four behind Minnesota State.

Michigan (16 first-place votes) stays No. 3, while No. 4 Minnesota (one first-place vote) and No. 5 Minnesota Duluth (one first-place vote) hold steady where they sat one week ago.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – October 11, 2021

Boston College is again sixth, while North Dakota is up one to No. 7, Quinnipiac is down one to No. 8, Massachusetts falls two to sit ninth, and Providence enters the top 10 this week, up one spot from the October 4, 2021 poll.

Two new teams enter the rankings this week as Michigan Tech is No. 16 and Western Michigan comes in at No. 19.

In addition, 15 teams outside of the top 20 received votes this week.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll consists of 50 voters, including coaches and beat writers and sports professionals from across the country.