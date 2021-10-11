Women’s Division I College Hockey: Weekend Recap, October 11, 2021

St. Cloud State at (1) Wisconsin

It took the Badgers 38 minutes to light the lamp on Saturday, but then the flood gates opened. Maddi Wheeler scored what would prove to be the game-winner at the end of the second. Daryl Watts and Sophie Shirley each scored twice in the third and Sarah Wozniewicz added a goal in the final minute to make it a 6-0 Wisconsin win. Watts’ first goal was her 250th career point, moving her into ninth place in NCAA history.

(2) Northeastern at Boston University

All the scoring in this game happened over the course of eight minutes in the second period. BU tallied two power play goals five minutes apart midway through the frame thanks to Julia Shaunessy and Christina Vote. Maureen Murphy answered with an extra attacker goal of her own for Northeastern, but that would not be enough as Kate Stuart made 35 saves for the Terriers and BU earned a 2-1 upset win.

(2) Northeastern at Providence

Sandra Abstreiter made 33 saves and Brooke Becker, Lindsay Bochna and Ciara Barone each lit the lamp to give Providence a 3-0 win over Northeastern on Saturday.

(4) Colgate at Vermont

Dara Grieg had a goal and an assist, Kalty Kaltounkova had two assists and Sammy Smigliani and Danielle Serdachny each scored a goal to lead Colgate to a 3-0 win in the first game. On Sunday, Allyson Simpson put the Raiders on the board first, but Kristina Shanahan responded quickly to tie the game at one. Sydney Bard scored late in the first and that would prove to be the game winner for Colgate as they cruised from there to a 5-1 win and weekend sweep. Malia Schneider, Kaltounkova and Serdachny all scored in the win.

(5) Boston College at Merrimack

Katie Pyne scored her first career goal on the power play to put Boston College up 1-0 midway through the first. Willow Corson extended the lead early in the second. Madison Oelkers got Merrimack on the board with an extra attacker goal early in the third, but the Warriors could not complete the comeback. BC won their only game of the weekend 2-1.

(6) Minnesota at (7) Minnesota Duluth

The Gophers had a 2-0 lead after the first period thanks to goals from Audrey Wethington and Ella Huber – her first at Minnesota. UMD’s Elizabeth Giguere scored late in the second to cut the lead in half, but Emily Oden’s goal in the final two minutes of the game ensured a 3-1 Minnesota win. On Saturday, Taylor Heise scored in the opening minute to put the Gophers up 1-0. But the Bulldogs reeled off three goals to give themselves a 3-1 lead at the first intermission. Gabbie Hughes scored on the advantage and again at equal strength and Mannon McMahon squeaked one in with less than 20 seconds on the clock to give the Bulldogs that two-goal lead. Anna Klein extended the lead to 4-1 midway through the second, but Oden responded almost immediately to make it a 4-2 game. Abigail Boreen made it a one-goal game with less than four minutes on the clock and then forced overtime with her goal with 31.5 seconds left in regulation. After all that offense, it was a blueliner that won the game in overtime for Minnesota Duluth. Maggie Flaherty scored from an impossible angle at the extended goal line, putting the puck over Lauren Bench’s shoulder to earn the win.

Saint Anselm at (8) Quinnipiac

The Bobcats out-shot the Hawks 44-13 on Friday en route to a close 4-3 win. The teams traded goals in the early minutes, with Sadie Peart putting Quinnipiac on the board first. Claire Weber responded for Saint Anselm a minute later. Peart gave the Bobcats a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission, but Weber tied it once again late in the second. Lexie Adzija made it 3-2 for Quinnipiac 20 seconds into the third and Alexa Hoskin extended the lead to 4-2 a few minutes later. Devin Porazinkski cut the lead to one, making it 4-3, but the Hawks couldn’t complete the comeback. In the second game, Peart, Hoskin, Olivia Mobley, Kendall Cooper and Veronica Bac all scored en route to a 5-0 win and weekend sweep for the Bobcats.