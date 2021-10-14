Minnesota Duluth Scott Sandelin joins hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger to preview his No. 5 Bulldogs’ game against No. 3 Michigan in this weekend’s Ice Breaker tournament.

We also preview No. 1 Minnesota State vs. No. 10 Providence in the other Ice Breaker first round, No. 18 Northeastern at No. 6 Boston College, No. 7 North Dakota home and home with No. 20 Bemidji State, No. 4 Minnesota home and home with No. 2 St. Cloud State, and No. 17 Notre Dame at No. 16 Michigan Tech.

About the hosts

Jim Connelly (@JimmyConnelly) is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He is a color analyst for UMass Lowell hockey’s radio network and an analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger (@EdTrefzger) has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.