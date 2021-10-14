UMass Lowell-LIU series scheduled for Oct. 15-16 postponed due to COVID protocols

The UMass Lowell homecoming weekend series against LIU, originally scheduled for this Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15-16, has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Sharks’ program.

The two-game set has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 3 and Friday, Feb. 25 at the Tsongas Center.

The River Hawks will still celebrate homecoming with a full slate of activities on Saturday, highlighted by a Blue/White scrimmage, where fans will be able to get a sneak peek at this year’s squad. That event will begin at 7 p.m. with doors set to open at 6 p.m.

“This obviously isn’t what we intended for this weekend, but it has been far too long since we’ve skated in front of River Hawk Nation and we couldn’t wait another week,” said UML coach Norm Bazin in a statement. “We hope that all of our River Hawk faithful still turn out, wearing their blue, to get excited for our home opener next weekend.”

The scrimmage will feature two 20-minute periods of action and a Hockey East five-minute 3v3 OT with a shootout. An intrasquad skills competition will follow. The graduates of the class of 2020 and the 2021 athletics hall of fame inductees will all be honored as well.

Tickets to the event will be complimentary to all River Hawk fans. All previously purchased tickets for the Friday or Saturday games against LIU will be exchangeable through their online account at www.GoRiverHawks.com/myaccount, through the Tsongas Center box office by phone at (978) 934-5738 or in person.