No. 3 Michigan, No. 1 Minnesota State each advance at IceBreaker; No. 6 BC rallies past No. 18 Northeastern; SHU upsets No. 12 BU

Many questioned whether No. 3 Michigan was as good as advertised. After meeting their toughest competition to date on Friday, it’s safe to say the Wolverines could be a dominant team.

Michigan got two goals from Matty Beniers and erased an early 1-0 deficit, scoring the game’s final five goals as the Wolverines advanced past tournament host and No. 5 Minnesota Duluth in the IceBreaker, 5-1.

Michigan will face No. 1 Minnesota State, a 5-2 winner over Providence on Friday, in Saturday’s championship game.

Jesse Jacques gave the host Bulldogs a solid start, scoring at 10:04 of the first. But from there it was all Michigan.

Luke Hughes evened the score in the final minute of the first on the power play. Brendan Brisson and Beniers then spotted Michigan a two-goal lead with tallies in the middle frame.

TIC-TAC-TOE! Matty Beniers from Kent Johnson and Jacob Truscott and Michigan leads Duluth 3-1 pic.twitter.com/eS1uL6dQRH — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 16, 2021

A shorthanded goal by Garrett Van Whye before Beniers closed the scoring late in the game on the power play accounted for the final.

Minnesota State will be Michigan’s Saturday opponent in the title game after Nathan Smith broke open a 2-2 game at 11:10 of the second in the Huskies 5-2 victory in the early semifinal. Reggie Lutz put the game away in the third scoring twice.

Dryden McKay needed just 18 saves to earn the victory.

No. 6 Boston College 5, No. 18 Northeastern 3

Boston College trailed Northeastern, 2-1, late in the second period when the Eagles headed to the power play, understanding that plenty of momentum would rest on the outcome of that man advantage.

But senior captain Marc McLaughlin scored the clutch goal to tie the game with 1:39 left in the middle frame, the first of four straight the Eagles scored to seize control of the game from rival Northeastern and send the raucous crowd at Kelley Rink home happy.

Colby Ambrosio and Patrick Giles scored 45 seconds apart in the third before McLaughlin added an empty-net tally, his fourth goal of the young season, late.

Matt Choupani’s power play goal with seven second left was elementary, accounting for the final score.

The loss spoiled a fantastic outing for Northeastern’s Aidan McDonough, whose two second period goals off BC turnovers gave the Huskies a lead that lasted until late in the middle stanza.

Sacred Heart 3, No. 12 Boston University 2

In Friday’s biggest upset, Ryan Steele’s goal with 13 seconds remaining in regulation broke a 2-2 tie, giving visitors Sacred Heart a victory over No. 12 Boston University, 3-2.

P3: STEELE CITY! Ryan Steele slides in the go-ahead goal with 13 seconds left in game! #WeAreSHU pic.twitter.com/3QAmFr9j92 — SHU Hockey (@SHUHockey) October 16, 2021

The host Terriers never trailed in the game until Steele’s late tally. Dominic Fensore opened the scoring for BU at 4:30 of the second. After Braeden Tuck evened the score 75 seconds later, Robert Mastrosimone put BU back on top with 55 second remaining in the middle frame.

Austin Magera netted the equalizer with 7:01 remaining before Steele played the role of hero late.

Sacred Heart held a 34-25 advantage in shots on goal over the Terriers.