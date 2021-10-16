Defending champ Geneseo tabbed to finish first in SUNYAC men’s hockey preseason coaches poll

The SUNYAC has released its 2021-22 men’s hockey preseason poll as voted on by the conference coaches.

Geneseo, the 2020 SUNYAC champion, sits at the top of the poll while Oswego was voted No. 2 and Plattsburgh No. 3.

2021-22 SUNYAC Preseason Poll

1. Geneseo

2. Oswego

3. Plattsburgh

4. Buffalo State

5. Brockport

6. Cortland

7. Potsdam

8. Fredonia

9. Morrisville

The Knights won the last three SUNYAC championship titles and overall hold seven conference crowns. The Lakers finished the 2019-20 regular season No. 2 and advanced to the SUNYAC championship game where they fell to Geneseo 4-1. Oswego has won the SUNYAC title 10 times with the last crown captured in 2014.

Plattsburgh leads the league with 22 conference titles overall, winning its last trophy in 2017.

The 2021-22 season will kick off with nonconference games on October 29. Conference competition will begin on November 3. The first round of the SUNYAC championship is set for February 23.

The 2020-21 SUNYAC men’s hockey season was canceled due to COVID-19.