Former NCAA hockey players Kennedy, Pothier, Thompson named to U.S. Olympic women’s team coaching staff

Courtney Kennedy, Brian Pothier and Steve Thompson will join head coach Joel Johnson’s staff as assistant coaches and goaltending coach, respectively, for the 2022 U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team.

“We’ve got a dynamic coaching staff with varied backgrounds,” said Katie Million, general manager of the 2022 U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team, in a statement. “It’s an experienced group that knows what it takes to win and we’re thrilled to have them lead our team in our quest to bring home the gold medal in February.”

Kennedy will be part of a U.S. Olympic coaching staff for the first time, but is no stranger to international competition.

On the coaching front, she helped lead the U.S. to three gold medals at the IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship as an assistant coach, including in 2014, 2017 and 2018. She was also an assistant coach for the silver medal-winning U.S. Women’s National Team at the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship.

As a player, Kennedy helped Team USA to a silver medal at the 2002 Olympic Winter Games and bronze at the 2006 Games, and was also a member of the gold medal-winning U.S. team at the 2005 IIHF Women’s World Championship, the first-ever U.S. team to claim the top spot in the event.

Kennedy has been a part of the Boston College women’s hockey coaching staff for 15 seasons, helping shape one of the nation’s most successful programs. In her tenure, the Eagles have advanced to six Frozen Fours, including an appearance in the NCAA championship game in 2016. She started as an assistant coach with BC before being elevated to associate head coach prior to the 2012-13 season.

The Woburn, Mass., native played college hockey at Minnesota.

Pothier is serving as an assistant coach of a U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team for the first time after being part of Team USA’s coaching staff at both the 2021 and 2019 IIHF Women’s World Championship. Under his tutelage, the U.S. earned a pair of medal finishes, taking gold in 2019 and silver in 2021.

He first joined the staff of the U.S. Women’s National Team in 2018 as an assistant coach for the 2018 Four Nations Cup in Saskatchewan, and served as a camp coach at both the 2018 USA Hockey Women’s National Festival and U.S. Women’s National Team Evaluation Camp.

A former NHL defenseman, Pothier spent time in the Atlanta Thrashers, Ottawa Senators, Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes organizations before retiring in 2012. On the international stage, he played for U.S. Men’s National Team at the 2007 IIHF Men’s World Championship.

The New Bedford, Mass., native played college hockey at Rensselaer.

Thompson is making his first appearance on an Olympic coaching staff and will bring his familiarity with the U.S. Women’s National Team to the table as the squad’s goaltending coach.

Thompson made his international coaching debut during the 2018-19 season, serving as a member of the U.S. Women’s National Team staff that helped lead Team USA to a gold-medal at the IIHF Women’s World Championship and to a Four Nations Cup championship. He also served as the goaltending coach for the 2021 U17 Men’s Select Team that took home the Five Nations Tournament title.

Thompson joined the USA Hockey staff in a full-time capacity in June 2019 as the ADM manager of goaltending, where he is responsible for the development and management of the American goaltending program.

For the last eight years, he’s also served as a goaltending coach and evaluator at USA Hockey’s district and select camps.

The Anchorage native began his professional career at Alaska Anchorage, serving in various capacities, including as director of hockey operations, strength and conditioning coach, and goaltending coach over three seasons.

He played four seasons of college hockey as a goaltender for Alaska.