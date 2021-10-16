Hockey East suspends Boston College’s Carreau two games for slew foot penalty Oct. 15 vs. Northeastern

Hockey East announced Saturday that Boston College senior forward Casey Carreau has been suspended for two games stemming from an incident at 6:52 of the first period on Friday, October 15 against Northeastern.

On the play, Carreau was given a major penalty for slew footing and a game misconduct.

Carreau will miss the game tonight, October 16, at Bentley, and Friday, October 22 against Colorado College. He will be eligible to return to the Eagles’ lineup Saturday, October 23, when Boston College hosts Denver.