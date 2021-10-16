Canisius’ DiGrande gets one-game suspension from Atlantic Hockey for elbowing penalty against RPI

Atlantic Hockey announced Saturday a one-game suspension for Canisius junior forward Daniel DiGrande, effective for the Golden Griffins’ next game.

The suspension is a result of DiGrande’s five-minute major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing, which occurred at the 18:00 minute mark of the first period in Canisius’ game on Friday, Oct. 15 at Rensselaer.

Upon review, the infraction was deemed to warrant a suspension, according to an AHA news release.

Canisius’ next scheduled Division I game is tonight, Oct. 16, at RPI. DiGrande would be eligible to return for the Golden Griffins’ Tuesday, Oct. 19 game at Clarkson.