Bentley shocks No. 6 Boston College, 6-2; No. 3 Michigan wins IceBreaker with 3-2 win over No. 1 Minnesota State; No. 20 Bemidji St. knocks off No. 7 North Dakota in OT

Saturday was a wild night in college hockey and nowhere could you find a bigger upset than at Bentley Arena.

A night after No. 6 Boston College handled No. 18 Northeastern on home ice with three third-period goals, the Eagles fell at the hands of Bentley, which tallied five times in the final frame to break open a tight contest with a 6-2 win.

Cole Kodsi scored twice for the host Falcons, while his teammate had great responses to Boston College goals in the victory. Trailing 3-0, Jack McBain scored for Boston College at the 4:54 point of the third. But Bentley responded with goals from Eric Linell at 6:15 and Drew Bavaro struck a crushing blow at 10:20.

Bentley netminder Nicholas Grabko stopped 38 of 40 shots for Bentley, which also defeated Power Five school Ohio State at home eight days ago.

No. 3 Michigan 3, No. 1 Minnesota State 2

It was billed as the battle of the best early in the season and the championship game of the IceBreaker was everything to live up to that billing.

Michigan scored twice in the third period to overcome a 2-1 deficit and knock off the nation’s top team, Minnesota State, 3-2, to capture the IceBreaker title.

The Wolverines improve to a perfect 4-0-0 on the young season and are likely to take over the top spot in the national rankings in Monday’s polls.

Despite opening the scoring just 54 seconds into the second period on Nick Blankenberg’s goal, Michigan trailed heading into the final period after Julian Napravnik and Ryan Sandelin tallied late in the middle frame to give the Mavericks the lead heading to the third.

Thomas Bourdeleau scored his second goal of the season to even the game at 4:20 of the third before Brendan Brisson netted his fifth of the year and second of the weekend with 4:20 remaining. That goal stood as the game-winner.

Brendan Brisson with the go-ahead goal from Thomas Bordeleau, Michigan 3, Minnesota State 2 pic.twitter.com/7vkV5Rv8mv — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 16, 2021

Goaltender Erik Portillo played a major role for the Wolverines, stopping 27 of 29 shots.

Host No. 5 Minnesota Duluth defeated No. 10 Providence, 3-2, in the consolation game.

No. 20 Bemidji State 4, No. 7 North Dakota 3 (OT)

Despite jumping to an early 3-1 lead, Bemidji State required a goal from Ross Armour 53 seconds into overtime to secure a 4-3 road victory over North Dakota to split the weekend series.

The game might have looked easy for the Beavers early as Kyle Looft and Tyler Kirkup each tallied in the opening 88 seconds of the games.

And while North Dakota struck back quickly on a Ashton Calder goal at 3:17 of the first, Bemidji State regained the two-goal advantage on Kirkup’s second of the night late in the first.

North Dakota chipped away, though cutting the lead to one in the second on Riese Gaber’s second of the year and then on Calder’s tying goal, his second of the night, with the extra attacker on the ice with 48 seconds left.

Michael Carr posted 31 saves to earn the victory.