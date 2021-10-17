NCHC says ending of Oct. 16 Minnesota-St. Cloud State game should have included penalties

The NCHC issued a statement Sunday night, saying that the league has determined a minor penalty or penalties should have been issued on the sequence immediately leading up to the game-winning goal in overtime during the Minnesota-St. Cloud State game on Saturday, Oct. 16.

NCAA hockey rules and interpretations do not allow for judgment calls of minor penalties to be reviewed through the video replay criteria. Disciplinary action for any game officials will be handled internally by the conference office.

The NCHC also has a policy that outlines acceptable conduct and behavior for all parties taking part in a game. The actions by some fans within the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center at the conclusion of the contest were unacceptable under any circumstance and inconsistent with our mission, vision, and shared values. Endangering student-athletes, coaches, staff, officials, and other fans by projecting objects on the field of play will not be tolerated.

The conference will conduct a review of related policies with all member institutions to avoid these incidents in the future.

“Although it is not and will not become conference protocol to provide public comment on judgment calls made by game officials, this statement is being issued due to the significant impact on the game’s outcome, along with the dangerous aftermath,” NCHC commissioner Josh Fenton said in a statement.