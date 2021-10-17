Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Oct. 15-16

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of October 11 fared in games over the weekend of Oct. 15-16.

No. 1 Minnesota State (4-2-0)

10/15/2021 – No. 10 Providence 2 vs No. 1 Minnesota State 5 (IceBreaker at UMD)

10/16/2021 – No. 1 Minnesota State 2 vs No. 3 Michigan 3 (IceBreaker championship at UMD)

No. 2 St. Cloud State (4-2-0)

10/15/2021 – No. 2 St. Cloud State 2 at No. 4 Minnesota 1

10/16/2021 – No. 4 Minnesota 4 at No. 2 St. Cloud State 3 (OT)

No. 3 Michigan (4-0-0)

10/15/2021 – No. 3 Michigan 5 at No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 1 (IceBreaker at UMD)

10/16/2021 – No. 1 Minnesota State 2 vs No. 3 Michigan 3 (IceBreaker championship at UMD)

No. 4 Minnesota (3-1-0)

10/15/2021 – No. 2 St. Cloud State 2 at No. 4 Minnesota 1

10/16/2021 – No. 4 Minnesota 4 at No. 2 St. Cloud State 3 (OT)

No. 5 Minnesota Duluth (3-1-0)

10/15/2021 – No. 3 Michigan 5 at No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 1 (IceBreaker at UMD)

10/16/2021 – No. 10 Providence 2 at No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 3 (IceBreaker third place at UMD)

No. 6 Boston College (2-1-1)

10/16/2021 – No. 6 Boston College 2 at Bentley 6

10/15/2021 – No. 18 Northeastern 3 at No. 6 Boston College 5

No. 7 North Dakota (3-1-0)

10/15/2021 – No. 7 North Dakota 5 at No. 20 Bemidji State 3

10/16/2021 – No. 20 Bemidji State 4 at No. 7 North Dakota 3 (OT)

No. 8 Quinnipiac (2-0-1)

10/16/2021 – No. 8 Quinnipiac 2 at Vermont 0

No. 9 Massachusetts (2-2-0)

10/15/2021 – No. 9 Massachusetts 5 at RV AIC 1

10/16/2021 – RV AIC 2 at No. 9 Massachusetts 4

No. 10 Providence (3-2-0)

10/15/2021 – No. 10 Providence 2 vs No. 1 Minnesota State 5 (IceBreaker at UMD)

10/16/2021 – No. 10 Providence 2 at No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 3 (IceBreaker third place at UMD)

No. 11 Denver (4-0-0)

10/15/2021 – No. 11 Denver 4 at Air Force 1

10/16/2021 – Air Force 0 at No. 11 Denver 8

No. 12 Boston University (2-2-0)

10/15/2021 – Sacred Heart 3 at No. 12 Boston University 2

10/16/2021 – Sacred Heart 1 at No. 12 Boston University 4

No. 13 Omaha (5-0-0)

10/15/2021 – Alaska 2 at No. 13 Omaha 3

10/17/2021 – Alaska 1 at No. 13 Omaha 5

No. 14 Harvard (0-0-0)

Did not play.

No. 15 Cornell (0-0-0)

10/16/2021 – Princeton 0 at No. 15 Cornell 5 (exhibition)

No. 16 Michigan Tech (2-1-0)

10/15/2021 – No. 17 Notre Dame 2 at No. 16 Michigan Tech 1 (OT)

10/16/2021 – US Under-18 Team* 2 at No. 16 Michigan Tech 1 (exhibition)

No. 17 Notre Dame (3-0-0)

10/16/2021 – No. 17 Notre Dame 5 at RV Northern Michigan 2

10/15/2021 – No. 17 Notre Dame 2 at No. 16 Michigan Tech 1 (OT)

No. 18 Northeastern (2-2-0)

10/15/2021 – No. 18 Northeastern 3 at No. 6 Boston College 5

No. 19 Western Michigan (2-0-0)

Did not play.

No. 20 Bemidji State (1-3-0)

10/15/2021 – No. 7 North Dakota 5 at No. 20 Bemidji State 3

10/16/2021 – No. 20 Bemidji State 4 at No. 7 North Dakota 3 (OT)

RV = Received Votes

* = Team not eligible for USCHO poll