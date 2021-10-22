USCHO BETTOR’S EDGE: Week 3 features plenty of games between top-20 opponents and more difficult choices for USCHO’s staff

Notre Dame (+190) became the first significant underdog from this column to earn a victory last Friday, knocking off Michigan Tech on the road, 2-1 in overtime. Michigan (+120), which was a slight underdog on Friday against host Minnesota Duluth last Friday in the IceBreaker semifinal, handling the Bulldogs with ease, 5-1, before taking home the trophy with a 3-2 victory over then No. 1 Minnesota State.

If you picked all five correct on a parlay last week, a $100 bet would have yielded $1580.90, thanks mostly to that Notre Dame victory on the ticket. Unlike Week 1, when two columnists went 5-0, no one on the USCHO staff was perfect (three at 4-1).

As the season moves on, typically odds should become easier to predict. But for college hockey, that’s not the case. In fact, with the Ivies beginning play over the coming two weekends, that proves more unknowns for bookmakers to have to consider. It also is difficult to predict from building to building how much home ice should play into the advantage.

Take for instance this weekend’s games between North Dakota and Quinnipiac in Hamden, Conn. North Dakota is a fan base that travels extremely well and can often account for more than half the capacity in a building. But with Quinnipiac a smaller venue (3,386 capacity for hockey) and a loyal Quinnipiac fan base, tickets for Fighting Hawks fans will be difficult to find (StubHub lists only 10 for Friday’s series opener). So while you typically wouldn’t tip the odds to most teams when they host North Dakota, Quinnipiac is one school whose rabid fan base plays a role – ever so slightly – on the money line.

You will also note that, unlike weeks past, there are few matchups listed that heavily favor one team. While Michigan is a unanimous pick over Western Michigan on Friday, most others are split almost down the middle.

As usual, a disclaimer:

Enjoy and, if you bet, may you be successful.

No. 8 Denver (+105) at No. 12 Providence (-110)

Providence went through a gauntlet last weekend at the IceBreaker and came up empty on wins, falling to both Minnesota State and Minnesota Duluth. A tough outcome, certainly, but a weekend on which the Friars hope to build.

The Friars will have to find a way to shut down a potent Denver offense that scored eight goals against both Arizona State on Oct. 8 and Air Force last Saturday night. Six goals per game leads the nation for the Pioneers, but Providence isn’t far behind have scored 21 goals in five games, 4.20 goals per game.

No. 17 Western Michigan (+400) at No. 1 Michigan (-600)

Western Michigan will bring its 2-0-0 record into Ann Arbor for what will easily be its biggest test of the season. The the Broncos have a win over another Big Ten school, Ohio State, in an exhibition game, this game should feel a lot different taking on a Michigan team that knocked off 2021 Frozen Four participants Minnesota Duluth and Minnesota State en route to the IceBreaker title last weekend.

Though Western Michigan hasn’t allowed a power play goal, it hasn’t really faced the PP unit with the potency of Michigan. The Wolverines are an outlandish 50% with the man advantage, the best of any team nationally.

No. 6 North Dakota (+110) at No. 7 Quinnipiac (-105)

This is probably the heavyweight battle of the weekend as North Dakota makes a rare trip east to battle Quinnipiac. It will be the fifth time these teams play with North Dakota having won the previous four. The most notable of those games came in the 2016 national title game in Tampa.

Quinnipiac has played just three times, all low scoring games (2-2, 3-0, 2-0). Their power play has yet to score but their penalty kill has yet to allow a goal. That as opposed to North Dakota, which is 21.4% on the power play and 93.3% on the PK, one of the top combined special teams percentages in the nation.

The difference maker in this one could be the crowd. Quinnipiac expects a sellout for both night in a People’s United Center that, because of its small size and the proximity of the fans to the ice, could almost match Ralph Engelstad Arena for decibel levels.

No. 5 Minnesota Duluth (+110) at No. 4 Minnesota (-125)

Minnesota Duluth will take to the road coming off a split against national contenders a weekend ago. For Minnesota, they are coming off an OT victory at St. Cloud State that will be remembered most for a non-call at the end of overtime that led to the winning goal.

The Minnesota offense could be the difference maker here if it can solve the Bulldogs defense. Minnesota is averaging 4.25 goals per game over their first contests, a full two goals better than Minnesota Duluth.

No. 8 Denver (+115) at No. 10 Boston College (-120) – Saturday

If Denver were Boston College’s opponent on Friday night (as opposed to Colorado College) you might see the Eagles a heavier favorite. Most have to believe that BC will come out flying on Friday after a disappointing 6-2 loss last Saturday at Bentley. But the reality is, both of these teams are playing on the second night (this is the first time we’ve featured a Saturday game). And if this column we being written on Saturday morning as opposed to Friday, the line might be quite different based on Friday’s results.

Special teams may be interesting here as Denver strong power play will meet BC’s strong penalty kill. On the other side, though, BC’s power play (15.4%) might break out against a Denver kill that has been successful just 63.2% of the time to date.

