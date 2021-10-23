St. Thomas wins first ever Division I game; No. 10 BC back in win column with victory over No. 8 Denver; No. 5 UMD completes sweep of No. 4 Minnesota

First-year program St. Thomas earned its first win in Division I history scoring the game’s first five goals in a 5-2 victory over Ferris State.

Luke Manning scored twice and Christiano Versich added three assists as the Tommies jumped to a 2-0 lead through one and never looked back.

Luke Manning Goal to make it 4-0. pic.twitter.com/7E6lMvcHg0 — St. Thomas Men’s Hockey (@USTMensHockey) October 24, 2021

Former North Dakota goaltender Peter Thome stopped 27 shots to earn his first win in the purple and white uniform.

No. 10 Boston College 5, No. 8 Denver 1

Both Boston College and Denver woke on Saturday hoping to avenge losses on Friday. Both teams held leads a night ago – BC 3-2 over Colorado College, losing 5-3; Denver 4-1 and 5-4 over Providence before falling 6-5.

Only one team could accomplish their road back to victory. Boston College scored the game’s final three goals after Denver cut the lead to one as the Eagles skated to a 5-1 win.

Defenseman Drew Helleson registered a goal and an assist to pace the Boston College offense. Eric Dop made 26 saves to earn the victory.

The Eagles improve to 3-2-1 on the season, though are now 2-0-1 against nationally-ranked teams.

No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 2, No. 4 Minnesota 1

Tanner Laderoute and Blake Biondi scored in the first period for Minnesota Duluth and then held off the Minnesota offense until Mason Nevers third period tally scored to bring the Gophers as close as they would get, as the Bulldogs earned a two-game series sweep with a 2-1 victory on Saturday.

The victory continues a wild streak for Minnesota Duluth. The Bulldogs are now 12-1-1 in their last 14 against Minnesota and 13-3-2 against the Gophers since the league re-alignment that separated these two teams from the WCHA in 2013.