Brand-new Alvernia men’s team set to join UCHC for 2022-23 college hockey season

The UCHC will expand its men’s membership by an additional team to 11 with Alvernia joining the league in 2022-23.

“It is exciting to see the great game of hockey grow and we’re honored to add Alvernia’s men’s program to the UCHC,” said UCHC commissioner Chuck Mitrano in a statement. “Alvernia’s leadership at all levels is top-notch and they will add quality experiences for our student-athletes and further enhance the high quality of the UCHC.”

Alvernia, located in Reading, Pa., is set to begin NCAA men’s hockey play in the fall of 2022 following a successful run at the AHCA level.

Former Bryn Athyn College head coach Andrew Burke will head up the efforts of assembling the inaugural Division III squad, and his staff also features assistant coaches Anthony Astorino, Eric Higgins and Mitch Harris. All three assistant coaches played for or coached with Burke at Bryn Athyn.

“Aside from hiring an excellent head coach, conference affiliation was most critical for building a successful foundation for the success of our men’s ice hockey program,” said Alvernia director of athletics Bill Stiles. “We’ve enjoyed our affiliation with the UCHC through our women’s team and have found it to be the perfect fit for spirited and fair competition among peer institutions with similar missions and values.”

According to a UCHC press release, “Alvernia is a strong fit for the current UCHC footprint.”

“The Golden Wolves are set to join many of their peers from their primary conference, the Middle Atlantic Conference, in the UCHC membership as well,” reads the announcement. “Alvernia’s membership allows them to strengthen their existing relationships with those peer institutions, while also allowing them to round out a highly competitive schedule. It also allows them to compete for the regular season MAC championship in conjunction with their UCHC schedule.”

Alvernia’s women’s ice hockey team joined the UCHC in 2019-20 and advanced to the postseason tournament in just its second season as a conference member in 2021.

The Golden Wolves will use the Body Zone as its home rink with plans in the works to build an additional locker room dedicated to the team. Alvernia will continue to enhance its relationship with The Reading Royals and the 7,083 seat Santander Arena, which could be a potential host for selected home games as well. The accommodations join several other arenas in the conference that have been in utilized for practice or games by an NHL or affiliated minor league team.