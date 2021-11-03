This Week in Atlantic Hockey: RIT seeing marked improvement early in 2021-22 season, but ‘still evolving’

At 4-2-2, Rochester Institute of Technology is off to a strong start.

The only Atlantic Hockey team currently over .500 overall, the Tigers sit atop the Atlantic Hockey standings, three points ahead of Mercyhurst. RIT took five of six points from the Lakers at home last weekend.

While head coach Wayne Wilson isn’t completely satisfied with the results so far, he likes what he’s seen in terms of growth.

“We liked our team coming into (this season),” he said. “Every year is different. We’re still evolving. I like the fact that we’re getting better every game. The freshmen are getting acclimated and starting to make an impact, which you like to see.”

While every season is indeed different, this one is especially so for most college hockey programs. In RIT’s case, the Tigers are benefiting from the return all but four players from last year’s squad.

Four of eight seniors from last season came back as graduate students: forwards Jake Hamacher (86 career points) and Nick Bruce (44 career points), defenseman Dan Willet (71 career points) and goaltender Ian Andriano (25 games played). They have played in a combined 382 games.

No RIT player entered the transfer portal last season.

“We made a blanket statement to our seniors,” said Wilson. “Anyone who wanted to come back, could come back.

“I wanted them to end their career on a more normal note. I wanted them to play at Blue Cross Arena, for their senior year to be a more normal year. Four came back to get their masters. And that was the most important thing. Hockey is important, but getting an MBA was more important.”

RIT also is benefiting from the emergence of two players: junior goaltender Kolby Matthews and rookie Carter Wilkie.

Matthews, who took over the starting role in RIT’s second game of the season, is 4-0-2 with a 1.94 GAA and a .938 save percentage.

Wilkie has been named Atlantic Hockey rookie of the week three times so far this season. He’s tied for first on the team in scoring with four goals and two assists.

Matthews played sparingly his first two seasons, but has come into his own this year.

“His freshman year, (Logan) Drackett was putting up really good numbers,” said Wilson. “(Matthews) didn’t play much but he played well. Last season, there was an illness in his family that caused him to miss a lot of the season.”

RIT travels to American International for a pair of games this weekend. The Yellow Jackets are just 1-4-2 so far but have faced some stiff competition.

“They’re battle tested,” said Wilson. “Obviously Eric (Lang) does a great job there. They’re the defending champions and that speaks volumes.”

One clear area for improvement is The Tigers’ power play, which is just 1 for 29. This year, it’s been the penalty kill (27 of 30) that’s shined.

“The power play’s been a negative for us,” said Wilson. “Penalty killing has been the opposite. We didn’t think we’d struggle (on the power play). We’ve been a top 10 or top 15 power play with the same personnel going on a third year.

“That will come. We know it will. It’s taking time to get more confidence.”

RIT will look to keep its early hold on first place at AIC and another road series the following week at Canisius.

“You want to win every time, but within our league, splits have been the norm.” said Wilson. “Everyone is so close. If you can take four out of six (points), you’ll be successful every weekend. Three and you stay right where you are. Two and you’re moving down.”