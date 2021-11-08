St. Cloud State gains weekend road sweep, remains No. 1 team in USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

St. Cloud State won both games last weekend on the road at Colorado College and remains the top-ranked team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll, getting 42 first-place votes.

Michigan is up one spot to No. 2 and garnered three first-place votes this week, while Minnesota State earned two first-place nods but fell one spot to No. 3.

Minnesota Duluth stays No. 4 with one first-place vote and Quinnipiac jumps one notch to No. 5 this week.

Tenth-ranked Harvard picked up the final two first-place votes and is up three spots from a week ago.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Nov. 8, 2021

Minnesota sits sixth this week, down one, North Dakota rises one to No. 7, UMass moves up four to No. 8, and Western Michigan is up one to sit ninth in this week’s rankings.

Two previously-unranked teams enter the poll this week with Northeastern at No. 17 and Ohio State at No. 18.

In addition to the top 20, 14 other teams received votes from the pollsters this week.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll consists of 50 voters, including coaches and beat writers and sports professionals from across the country.