Michigan back as top-ranked college hockey team in Nov. 15 edition of USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

With 42 first-place votes this week, Michigan is back at No. 1 in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll, up one spot from a week ago.

St. Cloud State is down one to No. 2, garnering four first-place votes, along with No. 3 Minnesota State, which holds firm in the third spot picking up four first-place votes as well.

Minnesota Duluth and Quinnipiac stay No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, while No. 6 North Dakota and No. 7 Minnesota trade places from last week’s rankings.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Nov. 15, 2021

Massachusetts remains No. 8, Omaha is up two to No. 9, and Cornell vaults three spots to No. 10 this week.

The biggest drop this week is Harvard, down six to No. 16, and the biggest upward mover is UMass Lowell, up five to No. 15 in this week’s poll.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 14 others received votes in today’s poll.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll consists of 50 voters, including coaches and beat writers and sports professionals from across the country.