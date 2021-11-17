Wisconsin’s Webster, Mercyhurst’s Upson, Northeastern’s Frankel, Franklin Pierce’s Faucher garner HCA women’s accolades for October

Four women’s hockey players have earned Hockey Commissioners Association monthly honors for October.

Wisconsin sophomore forward Makenna Webster is player of the month, followed by Mercyhurst freshman forward Vanessa Upson as rookie of the month, and co-goaltenders of the month in Northeastern graduate student Aerin Frankel and Franklin Pierce sophomore Suzette Faucher.

Webster led the NCAA with 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) as the Badgers ran off 12 wins to start the season where the 2021 national champions left off. Scoring in 10 of 12 UW games, she had eight multi-point games. She also led the nation with a plus/minus rating of plus-23.

A flashy forward, Upson went for eight goals and 16 points in 13 games for the Lakers. Upson’s 1.23 points per game is tops among NCAA freshmen. She also led freshmen in goals. assists, and points. She leads her team in goals (8) and points (16). Her game-winning goal in overtime against RPI was featured on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”

Frankel, the national goalie of the year in 2020-21, hasn’t lost a step. She led the Huskies to a 6-1 start with a GAA of 0.88 and a save percentage of .961. Included in those numbers are three shutouts.

Faucher had a small but impressive sampling of work. In her four games, she twice made 41 saves, once in a 4-0 shutout of Holy Cross and also in a 1-0 loss at Mercyhurst. In all, her stats were 0.76 GAA, 3-1-0 record and a save percentage of .976.