NCAA Division I Women’s Hockey: Weekend Recap, November 29, 2021

DI in DC Tournament

(2) Ohio State vs. St. Lawrence

St. Lawrence opened the scoring on the power play thanks to Aly McLeod. Ohio State responded with an extra attacker tally of their own thanks to Jennifer Gardiner. Shailynn Snow’s goal with less than three minutes to play in the first gave the Saints a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission. But Ohio State took over from there. Gabby Rosenthal, Gardiner and Paetyn Levis scored in the second to make it 4-2 Buckeyes. Sophie Jaques scored a short-handed goal right at the end of the game to give the Buckeyes a 5-2 win.

(7) Minnesota Duluth vs. Penn State

Natalie Heising scored 5 minutes into the game to put Penn State on the board first, but Anna Klein responded with two goals for Minnesota Duluth to put the Bulldogs up 2-1 heading into the locker rooms. The game stayed that way until the third, where Heising scored her second of the game to tie it at 2. Lyndie Lobdell’s power play goal put Penn State ahead for good and gave them the come-from-behind win.

(7) Minnesota Duluth vs St. Lawrence

In the consolation match, Anna Klein put UMD up 1-0 in the opening minutes, but Aly McLeod and Nara Elia each scored with the player advantage to put St. Lawrence up 2-1 after the first. Chloe Puddifant lit the lamp just 1:52 into the second to extend the Saints’ lead to 3-1. McKenzie Hewett cut the lead to one just a few minutes later and Gabbie Hughes tied it up less than a minute after that. It took overtime to decide this one, and it was Elizabeth Giguere that scored the game-winner for the Bulldogs.

(2) Ohio State vs. Penn State

In the championship game, it was all about special teams. Five of the six goals came on the power play. Sophie Jaques and Clair DeGeorge scored 24 seconds apart midway through the first to put the Buckeyes up 2-0. DeGeorge’s goal was the only even strength tally of the game. In the second, Natalie Heising scored with the player advantage less than a minute in to narrow the lead. Jaques and Jennifer Gardiner lit the lamp in the second to make it 4-1 Ohio State. Rene Gangarosa scored in the third, but Penn State could not complete the comeback and the Buckeyes game away winners of this iteration of the DI in DC weekend.

Smashville Showcase in Nashville

(3) Minnesota vs. Mercyhurst

Taylor Heise and Catie Skaja traded goals for the Gophers. Each lit the lamp twice and led Minnesota to a 4-0 win.

(8) Colgate vs. Boston College

A late goal from Rosy Demers was the difference as Colgate took a 2-1 win. The Raiders dominated on offense, but stellar play from Abigail Levy in net and more than a few pucks off the iron kept the game close. Katie Chan scored in the first and that was the only goal in the game until midway through the third when Maddie Cahill-Crowley tied the game up on the power play. Demers scored the game winner with less than five on the clock to give Colgate the win and send them to the championship game.

Mercyhurst vs. Boston College

In the consolation game, 11 different skaters tallied a point for Mercyhurst as they defeated Boston College 4-2. They outshot the Eagles 51-26. Marielle put the Lakers on the board midway through the first. BC responded with a goal from Jillian Fey, but Chantal Ste Croix sent the teams to the locker rooms with Mercyhurst up 2-1. Sarah Nelles extended the lead with a power play goal in the second, but Gabby Roy pulled the Eagles back within one just 30 seconds later. That was as close as it would get. Sara Boucher’s goal 40 seconds into the third was the final goal as Mercyhurst took the win.

(3) Minnesota vs. (8) Colgate

Kalty Kaltounkova scored twice to lead the Raiders to a 2-1 win over Minnesota on Saturday. The win was made all that sweeter after Colgate dropped two games to the Gophers earlier this season. The Gophers scored first, a power play goal from Madeline Wethington. Kaltounkova scored her team-leading 12th and 13th goals of the season later in the period to put Colgate ahead. Goalie Hannah Murphy made 28 saves, including 13 in the third, to hold the lead and give the Raiders the Showcase win.

Nutmeg Classic

(5) Quinnipiac vs. (6) Yale

This game slipped away from Yale in the closing seconds of the second and third periods before Taylor House won it in overtime for the Bobcats. Elle Hartje and Emma Seitz each scored in the first to put the Bulldogs ahead 2-0. They seemed to have the game well in hand heading into the final frame, but Olivia Mobley lit the lamp with 21.6 seconds left in the second to cut the lead. Yale held of Quinnipiac for most of the third, but once again Mobley spoiled it – this time with 38.4 seconds left in regulation. She sent the game to overtime and House’s goal gave the Bobcats the come-from-behind, OT win.

Connecticut vs. Sacred Heart

Jada Habisch scored a hat trick and Viki Harkness added three assists to lead the Huskies to a 6-1 win over Sacred Heart. Goals from Danielle Fox and Habisch had UConn up 2-0 early in the first. Kennedy Spiering scored early in the second to cut the lead in half, but Connecticut responded and put the game out of reach thanks to goals form Summer-Rae Dobson, Habisch and Danika Pasqua. Habisch completed the hattrick in the third to complete the 5-1 win.

(6) Yale vs. Sacred Heart

Charlotte Welch, Emma Seitz, Elle Hartje and Tess Dettling each scored for the Bulldogs to lead them t o a 4-1 win over Sacred Heart. Kerryn O’Connell scored for the Pioneers in the loss.

(5) Quinnipiac vs. Connecticut

The Bobcats won their ninth Nutmeg Classic and second in a row with a 3-2 win over Connecticut on Saturday. Sophie Urban scored right before the end of the first to send Quinnipiac into intermission with a 1-0 lead. Natalie Snodgrass tied the game for the Huskies early in the second, but Taylor House put Quinnipiac back on top a few minutes later. Morgan Wabick tied the game at 2 midway through the third period, but Nina Steigauf’s goal less than a minute later gave the Bobcats the lead once more and proved to be the game winner.

(4) Northeastern vs. (10) Princeton

Mia Brown scored midway through the third and Maddie Mills added a power play goal in the third to lead Northeastern to a 2-0 win on Friday. In the second game, the Huskies were out-shot for the first time all season as Princeton put 42 shots on goal, but could not come away with the win. Alina Mueller had a power play goal called back in the second, so she went out and scored another one to put Northeastern on the board first. Maggie Connors scored Princeton’s only goal of the weekend in the waning seconds on the second period to tie it, but there were still enough ticks left for Peyton Anderson to score the eventual game-winner with 3.2 seconds left in the period. Skylar Fontaine added a goal in the third to make it a 3-1 win and weekend sweep for the Huskies.

(9) Clarkson at Maine

Gabrielle David needed just 20 minutes and 20 seconds of game time to tally a natural hat trick on Friday. She scored twice in the second and added her third 20 seconds into the second period to put Clarkson up 3-0. Amalie Anderson scored on the power play for Maine, but Brooke McQuigge scored an extra attacker goal of her own to close out the game and give the Golden Knights a 4-1 win. David followed up that performance with two goals and an assist on Saturday to lead Clarkson to a 5-2 win and weekend sweep. Caitrin Lonergan showed off her speed and puck skills to put the Golden Knights up 1-0 in the opening minutes of the game and David doubled the lead heading into the first intermission. Alyssa Wruble cut the lead to 2-1 in the second. Clarkson added a power play goal from Haley Winn in the early minutes of the third before Ida Kuoppala cut the lead down to 3-2 just 20 seconds later. But that was as close as the Black Bears could get it. David and Jenna Goodwin closed out the game with goals to make it a 5-2 win and sweep.