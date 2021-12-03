D-III West Hockey Picks, Dec. 3, 2021

December is here and conference play is going full swing in the west region of D-III West hockey. Among the highlights is a matchup featuring red-hot Augsburg taking on Concordia in a pivotal MIAC battle. Adrian, Aurora and St. Norbert are all nationally ranked and will look to continue their early-season success in their respective matchups. There’s certainly never a dull moment in Division III hockey. Check out some of the games on tap for the weekend and the picks for them.

Dec. 3-4

Augsburg (6-0, 2-0) at Concordia (4-3-2, 2-1-1)

No team in the league has started off better than the Auggies, who are ranked fourth in the nation and have dominated the competition, outscoring the opposition 20-4. Gavin Holland leads Augsburg with seven goals, the most in the conference, and he’s also ranked top five in the conference in points. Jack Robbel and Samuel Vyletelka have both seen time in goal and when everything is clicking for the Auggies on both ends of the ice, they are a tough team to beat.

But Concordia is no pushover. The Cobbers have just one loss in their last five outings and have a lot of offensive weapons to make things interesting against Augsburg. Tyler Bossert leads the league in points (13), including 11 off assists, and Cole O’Connell ranks second in the MIAC in goals scored (5).

Augsburg, 4-2 and 4-3

St Scholastica (4-4, 1-3) vs. Hamline (2-4, 0-0)

The Saints are looking at this weekend home-and-home seres against the Pipers as a chance to move up in the standings. Their also looking to get back on track after dropping three in a row. Stepping up on defense is key as the Saints have been outscored 29-19 so far this year.

Hamline last played Nov. 23 when earned a shutout win over Finlandia. Like, St. Scholastica, the Pipers are hoping to get rolling offensively after managing just nine goals in their first six games. A quick start is key if they hope to start off MIAC play on a high note.

St. Scholastica, 5-2; Hamline 4-3

St. Olaf (3-5-2, 1-1-) vs. Saint Mary’s (2-7-1, 1-3)

The Oles are tied for the second-best record in the MIAC. The playmaking ability of Tyler Cooper has played a key role in their early-season success. He has six assists, tied for the most in the conference this season. He’ll look to help St. Olaf end a two-game losing streak.

The Cardinals are searching for a bit of a boost having won just once in their last six outings. Turning things around defensively will be critical. Saint Mary’s has allowed 40 goals while scoring just 22.

Saint Mary’s, 2-1; St. Olaf, 5-2

Dec. 3

Wisconsin-Stevens Point (6-3-1, 1-1) at Wisconsin-Stout (2-6, 2-0)

A great early-season matchup that features a Stout team looking to keep its place at the top of the conference standings and make a statement. The Blue Devils will need to be at their best however, to get the job done against the reigning national champions. Raphael Gosselin leads the Blue Devils with two goals and three assists.

The No. 15 Pointers have eight players with at least two goals, including Jordan Fader and Carter Roo, who each have three goals and four assists. And if that balance is there against the Blue Devils, Stevens Point is going to be in good shape.

Wisconsin-Stevens Point, 5-2

Wisconsin-River Falls (5-2-1, 1-1) at Wisconsin-Superior (4-3, 2-1)

Two teams that are contenders for a WIAC title will go at it. The Falcons could have the edge from a goaltending standpoint, especially with Dysen Skinner, who is 4-0 and sports a .930 save percentage, the third best in the conference.

UW-Superior won the WIAC title last season and has aspirations of doing it again this year. The Yellow Jackets will test the River Falls defense with an offense that features Dylan Johnson and Chad Lopez. Both have tallied five goals on the season.

UW-Superior, 4-3

Dec. 4

Wisconsin-Eau Claire (3-6, 1-1) at Wisconsin River Falls (5-2-1, 1-1)

Even though the Blugolds have struggled, their never an easy opponent and still have plenty of time to turn things around.

They have dropped their last thee game and have given up four or more goals in each of those losses. But they’ve shown they can compete with the best, having lost just 1-0 to Augsburg earlier this season.

The Falcons will look to get an early jump on the opponent in this one. Vilho Saariluoma could help make that happen. He leads the Falcons with seven points, scoring twice and dishing out five assists. Ten different players have scored goals for River Falls.

UW-River Falls, 3-2

Dec. 3-4

MSOE (2-4-2, 1-2-1) at Adrian (7-1, 4-0)

The Raiders have their hands full against the No. 2 team in the country. Adrian has won its last seven games. What’s interesting about the Bulldogs is they don’t have one player in the top five in points or goals scored. Cameron Gray has been solid in goal, fashioning a 1.75 goals against average. He has made 103 saves and is unbeaten in four games.

Matt Hanewall will try to help get the Raiders back on track. MSOE has dropped its last three and Hanewall is among the top scorers in the NCHA with six goals and two assists. A quick start each night, especially on the road, is key for the Raiders if they are to pull off the upset.

Adrian, 5-2 and 4-1

Aurora (8-0, 4-0) at Lawrence (3-4-1, 1-3)

It’s been quite a year so far for the Spartans, who are ranked seventh in the nation. Jack Jaunich ranks second in the conference in points (16) and Simon Boyko has tallied a league-best eight goals while Josh Boyko is one of the top goaltenders in the league, fashioning a 1.14 goals against average. He’s made 148 saves.

The Vikings will try to pull off the upset. Zack Olen leads the team with four goals and six assists on the year. Lawrence will need its best weekend of the season to date to come away with an upset of the Spartans.

Aurora, 5-1 and 4-1

St. Norbert (7-3, 4-0) vs. Concordia (1-6-2, 0-3-1)

The Green Knights have found their stride, winning six consecutive, and look to continue rolling in the right direction. Peter Bates leads the league in points (16) is tied for third in goals (6). Tim Nickisic is also in the top five in points (12) and and that combo will make St. Norbert a tough team to beat.

The Falcons are seeking their first conference win of the year and their first overall win in more than a month. Concordia last won a game on Oct. 30 when it beat Wisconsin-Stout 5-4. It will be a tall order for the Falcons to end their streak against the 14th-ranked team in the country.

St. Norbert, 5-0 and 7-2