Northern Michigan completes weekend sweep of No. 1 Minnesota Duluth, 5-2; No. 3 Michigan, No. 7 North Dakota bounce back; No. 16 NU sweeps No. 13 Providence

It may have seemed improbable when the weekend began, but Northern Michigan earned two victories over newly-minted No. 1 Minnesota Duluth, winning Saturday, 5-2.

The Wildcats extended their unbeaten streak to six games (5-0-1) and are 8-1-1 in their last 10, a stats that surely will elevate them in Monday’s national polls.

A night after a wild, back-and-forth 5-4 victory, Saturday’s was a game that for much of the night was never in doubt.

Northern Michigan jumped to a 3-0 lead on goals by Bo Hanson in the first and AJ Vanderback and Alex Frye in the second.

After the Bulldogs pulled within a goal on Tanner Laderoute’s tally at 12:27 of the middle frame, David Keefe answered for the Wildcats just 3:06 later.

Rico DiMatteo made 31 saves in victory for Northern Michigan.

No. 3 Michigan 6, No. 11 Minnesota 2

Michigan was one of a number of top-ranked teams to bounce back from a Friday loss to earn a weekend series sweep, the Wolverines knocking off Minnesota, 6-2.

Michael Pastujov notched a natural hat trick scoring all three goals in a span of 8:39 to turn what at one point was a 1-0 lead for Minnesota into a 4-1 deficit early in the second.

Jay Kearnan added a tally of his own and a late second-period goal by Nolan Moyle expanded the lead to 6-1 through 40 minutes. Grant Cruikshank’s third period marker was inconsequential.

A night after being chased from the game, Erik Portillo rebounded with 21 saves to earn the victory.

No. 7 North Dakota 5, No. 5 St. Cloud State 3

The Fighting Hawks suffered their worst loss of the season on Friday, a 5-1 defeat at the hands of St. Cloud State. But Saturday was a night for redemption.

Riese Gaber and Gavin Hain each posted a goal and an assist and Zach Driscoll made 30 saves as North Dakota earned a series split with the Huskies, 5-3.

Hain’s goal, a shorthanded tally in the opening minute of the second period broke a 2-2 tie as North Dakota never looked back. Louis Jamernik added a goal at 10:18 of the second before Connor Ford expanded the lead further at 9:40 of the third.

No. 16 Northeastern 4, No. 13 Providence 1

An undermanned Northeastern squad completed a two-game sweep of Providence, 4-1, on Saturday and in doing so ends the weekend – and for the Huskies, the first half of the season – atop the Hockey East standings.

Gunnarwolfe Fontain scored for the second straight night and Jack Hughes added two late goals to seal the victory.

Devon Levi stopped 34 of the 35 shots he faced to earn his 10th victory in his last 12 starts. Over that span, he has not allowed more than two goals in any game.