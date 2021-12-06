Minnesota State collects 32 first-place votes, lands back on top of USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

Minnesota State garnered 32 first-place votes this week and moves up one spot to sit No. 1 in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

Quinnipiac picked up 15 first-place votes and jumps two spots to sit second in this week’s rankings.

Michigan remains No. 3, while Western Michigan is fourth, up two spots, and Minnesota Duluth falls from the top spot last week to No. 5 this week. Both WMU and UMD earned one first-place vote.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Dec. 6, 2021

St. Cloud State is down one to No. 6, North Dakota remains seventh, as does Notre Dame at eighth and Cornell at No. 9, and Minnesota moves up one notch to No. 10, getting the last first-place vote.

Northern Michigan is the lone team to enter the top 20 this week, coming in at No. 19.

In addition to the ranked teams, 11 other teams received votes in this week’s poll.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll consists of 50 voters, including coaches and beat writers and sports professionals from across the country.