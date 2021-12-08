This Week in Atlantic Hockey: Air Force ‘feeling good about ourselves,’ ends fall semester on high note

Air Force coach Frank Serratore knows his team is a work in progress.

He pointed out at the beginning of his season that the Falcons were one of, if not the youngest team in Division I, with 17 underclassmen on the roster and just one senior.

And that’s in a year where most teams are top-heavy with experienced players. The granting of an extra year of eligibility due to COVID, as well as the ability of players to move between schools without sitting out has made for rosters with a healthy share of fifth year seniors and graduate transfers.

Not so at Air Force (and Army West Point), which cannot offer another year or bring in a transfer.

So it wasn’t a surprise that on November 19-23, Air Force struggled in a home series with Sacred Heart that required the Falcons to play four games in five days.

Air Force (5-9-2) jumped off to a good start in that series, winning Friday’s game 3-2, but then Sacred Heart took over, winning the next three by scores of 3-1, 4-2 and 3-1.

“We’re not built for that,” said Serratore, whose team graduated eight players at the end of last season. “We have one senior and zero fifth-year seniors. (Sacred Heart was) coming in a deep, older team. If you look at our record so far, on Fridays we’re a top-10 team (5-2 so far). On Saturday, it’s been a different story. It’s hard for us to go back to back, let alone four games in five days.”

But after a 5-2 comeback win over Canisius last Friday, the Falcons and Golden Griffins went to overtime and eventually a shootout, where senior goaltender Alex Schilling stopped all three Canisius shooters and Will Gavin’s tally gave Air Force the extra point, to take five of six in the series.

“It was our best Saturday so far,” said Serratore. “They were better on Saturday, too.”

Getting some points on Saturday was a key stepping stone for Serratore’s team, which regularly has 14-15 underclassmen in the lineup each night.

“We’re very young, but growing,’ he said. “We try hard. We need to have a physical edge in order to be successful and I think we’re one of the more physical teams in the league. This may be the most physical team I’ve had here.

“Our goal is to be a team that nobody wants to draw in the playoffs.”

The Falcons are 2-0 in shootouts so far this season, and while several coaches have expressed reservations on the current overtime/shootout system, Serratore isn’t one of them.

“I like it,” he said. “I like having a resolution. The players love it and the fans love it. At this level, we’re in the entertainment business. When Schilling made that final save (in the shootout on Saturday), the place erupted. It was great.”

The Falcons are now off until January 1, when they travel to American International for a two=game set. It might break up their recent momentum, but Serratore says the Falcons could use the break.

“We’re a little nicked up so I’m fine with it,” he said. “We go into the break feeling good about ourselves.”