Babson’s Boutoussov finding balance between books, pucks

The 2021-22 season has brought a variety of COVID-influenced changes to virtually every program playing hockey at the D-III level.

Depending on the events or program activities from the largely canceled season, there are new elements that include “super-seniors,” an abundance of new and young players, transfers and more.

For Babson’s Paul Boutoussov, the new season comes with commuting to a new school, using of an extra year of eligibility and attending graduate school at one of the premier business schools in the nation. There is a lot to balance, but Boutoussov is finding success on and off the ice.

“It’s not easy getting into the program here at Babson with the business course pre-requisites,” said Babson coach Jamie Rice. “We haven’t had a lot of transfers in my time here, but COVID created lots of different scenarios for D3 hockey and this year we have two graduate school players on the roster in Paul and Brad [Arvanitis}. Paul has fit in great with the team and is hungry to learn. He’s super attentive in practice and is a very humble kid. He has been a great add to our program.”

For Boutoussov, each day begins with a rush hour commute from his dad’s home in Southborough, Mass., to the Babson campus. He is the Entrepreneurial Leadership Program at Babson and manages a rigorous course schedule with playing hockey for Babson in the highly competitive NEHC. Thursday presents a conflict where class takes precedence over hockey and Boutoussov has found a way, along with the coaches and his teammates to make it work even missing a day a week in practice.

“It’s been pretty challenging,” noted Boutoussov. “Managing the classes, homework and hockey makes everyday a 9 a.m.-6 p.m. day on campus. Oh, and then there is the commute that always seems to lineup with rush hour. I absolutely love it and try to make sure to prioritize sleep when I get back home every night, so I am fresh for the next day. I wanted to come here originally as an undergraduate and to play hockey but unfortunately, I didn’t get admitted. This time around it all worked out and I am loving the practical “doing” aspect of learning here – both in the classroom and on the ice.”

Boutoussov came to Babson knowing a bit about the hockey program having grown up with now linemate Matt Wiesner whom he also played some junior hockey with. The prior relationship was helpful, but Boutoussov has always felt like he has fit in and been accepted from his first days on campus.

“I am the old man of the group,” noted Boutoussov. “It really doesn’t matter how you get here because once you are part of this team everyone just tries to help each other be better and everyone is treated the same. Doesn’t matter if you’re a freshman, a 22-year=old senior like Ryan Black or me a graduate student at 25, we all work hard and pull for each other. Coach Rice has created a great environment and fosters that “we are in this together” attitude by example. I come in and seeing him do our laundry every day and he is always carrying something to the ice or the bus to pitch-in.

“It starts at the top and everyone has the same approach on this team.”

On the ice Boutoussov has fit in as well. He scored 56 points in 74 games at Salve Regina and already has chipped in with four goals and three assists in the first 11 games to start this season at Babson.

In Saturday’s comeback win over Norwich it was Wiesner and Boutoussov who helped erase a 3-1 deficit and setup Thomas Kramer’s third period heroics in a 6-4 win to close out the first half of the season.

Playing together with Wiesner and freshman Wyatt George, Boutoussov posted and assist on Weisner’s goal to cut the two-goal deficit in half before scoring himself just a couple of minutes later with helpers to both his linemates.

“It was a great game to play in,” noted Boutoussov. “It’s a lot of fun playing with ‘Weezy’ and Wyatt. They both are so fast, and I can confuse them on the ice occasionally looking for a pass, but we play well together, and it was fun to contribute to the win on Saturday.”

For now, the focus is back on the books to close out the academic semester and finding time to work out and stay in skating shape before the Beavers resume action on Dec. 31 against Trinity in a non-conference game.

“This has been everything I had hoped it would be coming here,” said Boutoussov. “I know the studies will give me something for my lifetime and I know these teammates will be part of my life always going forward.”