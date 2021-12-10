Hockey East heading back to Boston’s TD Garden for 2022 championship tournament

The 2022 Hockey East men’s championship is returning to the TD Garden for the first time since 2019.

Tournament semifinal games will take place Friday, March 18 and semifinal tickets include admission to both semifinal contests. Winners of the semifinals will advance to the Hockey East title game set for Saturday, March 19, to determine the winner of the Lamoriello Trophy and the league’s automatic qualifier into the NCAA tournament.

Times for all three games will be announced at a later date.

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

To take advantage of group discounted tickets, contact the TD Garden group sales department at (617) 624-1805 or [email protected]

Tickets will become available on the campuses beginning on Monday, March 14 when the four remaining schools are known.