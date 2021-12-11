No. 17 Ohio State explodes in third to earn split with No. 3 Michigan; MSU upsets No. 8 Notre Dame; No. 15 UML jumps to first in Hockey East; No. 5 UMD rebounds vs. Denver

Ohio State scored three goals in a span of 50 seconds to break open close game and win going away against rival Michigan, 6-1.

Quinn Preston, Mark Cherameta and Tate Singleton all tallied in a quick span midway through the third period to turn a one-goal game into a rout.

.@Quinn_Preston20 starts off the scoring spree to make it 3-1 Bucks. @OhioStateMHKY 🔥 pic.twitter.com/p1Mh9ZMdbJ — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) December 12, 2021

The Buckeyes, who fell 5-2 on Friday, took a 2-0 lead in the first on goals by Travis Treloar on the power play and Eric Cooley.

Michigan’s Nick Blankenburg brought the Wolverines close with a power play tally with 1:40 left in the second. And while Michigan had thoughts of a comeback in the third, it was all Ohio State for the first 10 minutes, leading to the trifecta of goals.

Michigan State 1, No. 8 Notre Dame 0 (OT)

Mitchell Lewandowski’s goal 33 seconds into 3-on-3 overtime was the game’s only tally as Michigan State upset No. 8 Notre Dame to earn the weekend split.

Goaltender Drew DeRidder not only earned a 30-save shutout, he also assisted on the game-winning goal. DeRidder, with a 7-4-1 record entering the break, ranks fourth nationally with a .945 save percentage.

The victory for the Spartans was revenge for a night earlier when Michigan State jumped to a 2-0 lead only to watch Notre Dame comeback and win the game on a Nick Leivermann goal midway through the third period.

No. 15 UMass Lowell 2, Vermont 1

The River Hawks will enter the midseason exam break as the top team in Hockey East after a two-game road sweep of Vermont.

Matt Crasa scored the only two goals of the game for Lowell and Owen Savory stopped 34 shots to earn his ninth win of the season. He ends the first half with a 9-1-2 mark and holds the second-highest save percentage (.950) and goals against average (1.23).

HE'S BACK 🚨 Crasa picks up his second of the night & we pick up the 2-1 lead heading into the second intermission 😎#UnitedInBlue | #HockeyEast pic.twitter.com/OW9ZRlZfDY — UMass Lowell Hockey (@RiverHawkHockey) December 12, 2021

Vermont, which couldn’t solve Savory on Friday in a 3-0 loss, scored early when Jacques Bouquot buried his third of the year at 5:36 of the first.

But Crasa answered late to even the scored then added another late-period tally in the second, scoring with 1:58 remaining to give the River Hawks the lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 6, No. 11 Denver 2

Minnesota Duluth scored early and often on Saturday, avenging a difficult 5-0 loss a night earlier and earning a split of the NCHC weekend series with a 5-2 victory over Denver.

Kobe Roth scored twice, including an empty-net goal at 16:32 in the third when Denver pulled its goaltender trailing by 3.

Minnesota Duluth grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first period on goals by Jesse Jacques, Noah Cates and Roth. And while Cameron Wright drew the Pioneers within two with the only goal of the middle frame, Blake Biondi responded with a goal just 79 seconds into the third.

No. 14 Omaha 1, No. 4 Western Michigan 0

Chayse Primeau’s fifth goal of season 42 seconds into the second period was the only tally of the night as Omaha earned a weekend split with Western Michigan, 1-0.

Isaiah Seville stopped all 41 shots he faced to earn the victory.

Omaha’s penalty kill was a major influence in the game as the Mavericks killed all six power play attempts, including a five-minute major late in the first period.

Arizona State 4, No. 18 Clarkson 1

The Sun Devils have begun to build their NCAA Tournament resume this weekend, sweeping a two-game series over Clarkson with a 4-1 victory on Saturday.

Ben Kraws stopped 36 shots and both Ryan O’Reilly and Michael Mancinelli each tallied a goal and an assist in the victory.

Mancinelli out here making it look easy 🤭 pic.twitter.com/aK48vUmrfk — Sun Devil Hockey (@SunDevilHockey) December 12, 2021

The Sun Devils are now 9-9-0 on the season and travel to Colorado College next weekend to complete the first half of the season. Much of the team’s NCAA fate could be decided in early January when they face Cornell and Minnesota State while also playing Boston University and RIT.