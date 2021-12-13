NCAA Division I Women’s Hockey: Weekend Wrap, December 13

(1) Wisconsin at Bemidji State

Friday was a wonderful day for Wisconsin as Makenna Webster, Daryl Watts, Sarah Wozniewicz and Maddie Wheeler each scored in the first period to give the Badgers a 4-0 lead. Lydia Passolt scored on the power play to get Bemidji on the board in the second. Watts added her second goal of the day in the third to give Wisconsin the 5-1 win. On Saturday Watts lead the Badgers with two goals and two assists. She moved into seventh place all-time for goals and is four points behind Alex Carpenter for fifth place among all scorers. She became the sixth-ever player to tally 150 career assists. Watts and Brette Pettet scored in the first to give Wisconsin the 2-0 lead. Lindsey Featherstone cut the lead to one in the second, but Casey O’Brien responded quickly to make it a 3-1 game. Passolt scored early in the third to make it 3-2, but Watts added a power play goal and Sophie Shirley scored on the empty net to give Wisconsin the 5-2 win and weekend sweep.

(9) Minnesota Duluth at (4) Minnesota

On Friday, the two teams played a rare scoreless period in the first before Catie Skaja scored on a snipe from the far faceoff circle. That was it for two periods, but things picked up in the third. First Gabbie Hughes, then Naomi Rogge scored from the right side less than two minutes apart to put UMD up 2-1. Amy Potomak tied it up once more when she picked up a loose puck and drove to the net to beat Emma Soderberg. That lasted exactly 42 seconds before Elizabeth Giguere picked up Anna Klein’s pass right in front of the net and scored the game-winner to give the Bulldogs a 3-2 victory. On Saturday, it was all Gophers from the start as Audrey Wethington and Payton Hemp scored in the opening 11 minutes to put Minnesota up 2-0. Crystalyn Hengler took a shot from the blue line that Wethington tipped at about waist height down and into the net. Hengler had the assist on Hemp’s goal, too, as she put a shot wide that bounced off the back boards right to Hemp’s stick as she crashed in and beat Soderberg. Freshman Gabby Krause scored off a Mannon McMahon rebound in the second, but the Gophers held off any additional comeback and won 2-1 to split the series.