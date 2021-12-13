Looking back at the weekend in D-III West Hockey

Overtime game on the road? Not a problem at all for the Adrian Bulldogs.

The second-ranked team in the nation survived a big test against No. 9 Wilkes Saturday, extending their win streak to 10 with a 3-2 victory.

Zach Goberis scored the game winner a little over three minutes into overtime.

Adrian head coach Adam Krug said his team’s ability to stick to its plan paid off.

“We know that if we play our game we can wear teams out and things will go our way, and they certainly did tonight,” Krug said in a story on the school’s web site.

Alessio Luciani helped stake the Bulldogs to an early 1-0 lead. Zachary Heintz tied the game in the second period, and after neither team scored in the third, it was off to OT.

The Bulldogs outshot the Colonels 4-0 in the overtime period and Cameron Gray came away with 13 saves on the day to help Adrian secure the statement road win.

It was the final time on the ice for the Bulldogs prior to Christmas and they head into the holiday with a 10-1 record.

The win marks their third of the season over a ranked opponent, and through their first 11 games of the season, they have outscored the opposition 49-23.

Thunder split with Spartans

Trine managed to salvage a split with Aurora by coming through with a 6-3 win Saturday over the nation’s eight-ranked team.

The Thunder bounced back from its 7-4 loss to the Spartans one night earlier.

Bobby Price and Hunter Payment paved the way. Price became just the second player in program history to record a hat trick. He added an assist as well. Payment tallied two goals and two assists.

Trine pushed its record to 10-4 overall and 5-3 in the NCHA. Shane Brancato helped Trine make its latest win possible as he stopped 25 shots for his sixth win of the year. The Thunder has won five of its last six games.

Matt Weber scored twice for Aurora in Friday’s win. The Spartans scored the first five goals of the game before Trine nearly mounted a comeback.

Six wins and counting

Saint John’s couldn’t have asked for a better ending to the first half of the season. The Johnnies picked up wins over Concordia (Wisconsin) and Lawrence over the weekend and skate into Christmas riding a six-game win streak.

Saint John’s beat the Falcons 5-1 Friday before rolling past the Vikings 5-0 one night later to improve to 8-4-1.

Against Lawrence, Lewis Crosby recorded a hat trick to lead the way while Mac Berglove made 21 saves on his way to his fifth shutout of his career.

The Johnnies scored the final four goals of the game against Concordia, with Auggie Moore dishing out two assists to extend his point streak to seven games. His goal on Saturday pushed that streak to eight. He also had two assists in Saturday’s win.

Michael Magnuson started for the fourth time in his career and won for the second time behind a 19-save performance.

Cooper shines for Oles

Say goodbye to a five-game winless streak for St. Olaf. The Oles ended it in style Saturday as Tyler Cooper scored four goals to pace his team to a 5-2 win over Bethel.

The performance by the freshman standout marks the first time in recorded school history that a player has scored four goals in a game. Cooper has eight goals in all.

Parker Casey dished out a pair of assists and Lukas Haugen made 21 saves as the Oles improved to 4-7-2 overall and to 3-3-1 in the MIAC.

Auggies continue to roll

Fifth-ranked Augsburg swept a series against Hamline over the weekend, beating the Pipers 5-1 and 5-2. They finish their pre-Christmas slate on a two-game win streak and sit at 9-1 overall and 5-1 in the MIAC.

Erik Palmquvist scored a goal and dished out an assist while Austin Koss and Nick Woodward tallied two assists apiece,

Augsburg took 42 shots in Friday’s win, marking the fifth time it has tallied at least 30 shots in a game. The Auggies have outscored the opposition 30-10 this year. Austin Martinsen scored twice in Friday’s win.

Pointers win in overtime

UW-Stevens Point survived a tough test on the road against rival UW-Eau Claire Saturday night, edging the Blugolds 4-3 in overtime.

Carter Roo scored the game winner, the third consecutive game he’s done that, and helped the Pointers extend their win streak to three games They are 9-3-1 overall and 4-1 in the WIAC.

Jordan Fader came through with a goal and an assist while Ryan Wagner made 32 saves, including four in OT, to help lift the Pointers to the win.

Falcons sweep Blue Devils

UW-River Falls picked up two WIAC wins over the weekend, beat UW-Stout in a pair of games. The Falcons won 5-4 in overtime on Friday on a game-winner by Josh Arnold and Noah Roofe scored twice in the third period Saturday to lead the team to a 5-1 win.

Dean Buchholz made 29 saves in his fifth start of the year to help the Falcons improve to 8-3-1 overall and 4-2 in the conference.

Noah Ganske and Peter Grytdahl came through with two assists apiece in Saturday’s win. The Falcons have now won three consecutive games.

Northland survives shootout

Things haven’t been easy for Northland this season, but on Friday night, the Lumberjacks played UW-Superior to a 2-2 tie before winning a shootout following overtime.

Parker Severson scored the clinching goal in the shootout after neither team scored in the first four rounds.

Connor Evans and Brendan Charlton both scored goals in regulation for the Lumberjacks, who ended a nine-game losing streak.

UW-Superior bounced back Saturday with a 5-0 win. Reed Stark came through with a hat trick to pace the Yellowjackets.