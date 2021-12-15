United States World Junior team boasts 20 current NCAA hockey players, three commits, two OHL players

USA Hockey has named the 25 players to the 2022 U.S. National Junior Team set to compete in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship from Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 5, 2022 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta.

The group features six members of the 2021 U.S. National Junior Team that won a gold medal in Edmonton, including forwards Matty Beniers (Michigan), Brett Berard (Providence) and Landon Slaggert (Notre Dame), and defensemen Brock Faber (Minnesota), Tyler Kleven (North Dakota) and Jake Sanderson (North Dakota).

“We have had a long process evaluating this team dating back to the summer showcase and scouting these players throughout their seasons,” said John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the 2022 U.S. National Junior Team and also the assistant executive director of hockey operations for USA Hockey. “We had a great camp and our players and staff have done everything we’ve asked of them.

“We believe in these 25 players, and we all have the same goal heading into Alberta.”

The roster, comprised of players born in 2002 or later, come from 16 different states. A total of 20 players are currently playing college hockey with three more committed for 2022-23.

GOALTENDERS

Drew Commesso, Boston University

Kaidan Mbereko, Colorado College (commit)

Dylan Silverstein, Boston College (commit)

DEFENSEMEN

Brock Faber, Minnesota

Luke Hughes, Michigan

Wyatt Kaiser, Minnesota Duluth

Tyler Kleven, North Dakota

Ian Moore, Harvard

Scott Morrow, UMass

Jack Peart, St. Cloud State

Jake Sanderson, North Dakota

FORWARDS

Matty Beniers, Michigan

Brett Berard, Providence

Logan Cooley, Notre Dame (commit)

Matt Coronato, Harvard

Dominic James, Minnesota Duluth

Matthew Knies, Minnesota

Chaz Lucius, Minnesota

Carter Mazur, Denver

Mackie Samoskevich, Michigan

Red Savage, Miami

Landon Slaggert, Notre Dame

Ty Smilanic, Quinnipiac

In addition, OHL forwards Tanner Dickinson (Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds) and Sasha Pastujov (Guelph Storm) will represent the United States.

Team USA will face Slovakia in its first preliminary matchup Dec. 26 at WP Centrium with opening faceoff set for 7:30 p.m. local time/9:30 p.m. ET. In its 14th year televising the tournament, NHL Network will provide live telecasts of all U.S. games, plus comprehensive previews, highlights, analysis and interviews within its studio programming.

Nate Leaman (Providence) is the head coach of the 2022 U.S. National Junior Team with Ted Donato (Harvard), Kris Mayotte (Colorado College), and Steve Miller (Ohio State) serving as assistant coaches, and Theresa Feaster (Providence) as video coach.

The United States enters the tournament having earned medals in five of the last six tournaments, including most recently winning its fifth gold medal in 2021 in Edmonton. To date, the U.S. team has claimed 13 medals, including five gold (2021, 2017, 2013, 2010, 2004), two silver (2019, 1997) and six bronze (2018, 2016, 2011, 2007, 1992, 1986).