Postponed October Alaska-Minnesota men’s hockey series rescheduled for Jan. 14-15 in Minneapolis

Alaska and Minnesota have announced the details for their January series in Minneapolis at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

The Nanooks and Gophers will play on Friday, Jan. 14 and Saturday, Jan. 15, with both games set for 6 p.m. CST.

Originally scheduled for Oct. 2-3, the series was postponed as mutually agreed by both teams due to health and safety concerns in the Alaska program.

All tickets purchased and issued for the original series are valid for the rescheduled dates. Oct. 2 tickets will be valid for Friday, Jan. 14 and Oct. 3 tickets will be valid for Saturday, Jan. 15.