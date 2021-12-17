Milwaukee School of Engineering tabs former RIT, Adrian women’s coach Davis as first coach for Raiders’ new women’s hockey team

The Milwaukee School of Engineering has announced that Chad Davis has been named the first head coach for the first women’s hockey team in school history.

Davis comes to MSOE from his most recent stop of Rochester Institute of Technology. He coached two seasons at RIT from 2018 to 2020 and was named 2019 CHA Coach of the Year after turning around the Tigers’ women’s team from a one-win team in 2017-18 conference play to eight the next.

Before that, Davis put together an incredible resume at Adrian College. He guided the Bulldogs to a 150-37-10 record, which made him the winningest coach in the program’s history. Davis won the NCHA regular-season championship in four consecutive seasons (2015-18) and captured the conference tournament title three times (2016-18).

His teams also made three consecutive NCAA tournament trips from 2016-18 and finished as the national runners-up in 2017. Davis was named the AHCA/CCM Coach of the Year during the same season.

“Chad’s vast experience and success as a head hockey coach makes him an ideal selection for our new women’s hockey program,” said MSOE athletic director Brian Miller in a statement. “He has had success at both the D-III level and at a high academic engineering-based institution. I couldn’t script a better resume for a candidate for this position. We are extremely excited to start building our program with Chad at the helm.”

“I believe the MSOE women’s hockey program is going to be an amazing platform for future student athletes to be champions in the classroom, on the ice, and in the community,” added Davis. “I am looking forward to being part of MSOE athletics and very thankful for the opportunity to lead the women’s ice hockey program.”

Davis played at NCAA D-I American International, appearing in 52 games as a goaltender from 2001 to 2004. He also played professionally with the CHL’s Laredo Bucks before starting his coaching career with stops at American International and Robert Morris.

MSOE women’s hockey will play their home games at the Kern Center and will share the facilities with the men’s hockey program.