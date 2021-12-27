Annual Army West Point vs. Royal Military College college hockey exhibition canceled due to Canadian government advisory

After the recent advisory from the Canadian government that recommended halting all non-essential travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Army West Point vs. Royal Military College hockey game scheduled to be played at Tate Rink on Jan. 15, 2022, has been canceled.
