Michigan cancels GLI game with Western Michigan due to ‘health and welfare protocols within the Wolverines’ program’

The Michigan and Western Michigan athletic departments announced Monday that the Great Lakes Invitational game scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 30, at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich., has been canceled due to “health and welfare protocols within the Wolverines’ program.”

Fans who purchased single-game tickets will receive a full refund. Further information will be provided by the ticket office as soon as possible. Fans with questions may contact the U-M Ticket Office via email [email protected]umich.edu.

Michigan’s GLI game on Wednesday, Dec. 29, against Michigan Tech will be played as scheduled at 7 p.m. and Western Michigan will still play one game of the GLI Showcase, travelling to Michigan State to take on the Spartans on Wednesday at 7 p.m.