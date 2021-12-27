Team USA holds on against Slovakia for 3-2 win; Power becomes first Canadian defenseman with WJC hat trick

Minnesota’s Matthew Knies netted Team USA’s first goal of the tournament, while nine Americans recorded a point in a 3-2 U.S. win over Slovakia Sunday night in Red Deer, Alberta.

“Our guys stuck together and grinded out a tough game,” said head coach Nate Leaman.

“It’s a good first step for our group. We need to keep working hard and improving before we play Switzerland on Tuesday.”

Goalie Drew Commesso (Boston University) was tested early, fending off two Slovakian power plays early in the first period. Team USA used momentum from the penalty kill to push possession toward the Slovak end of the ice.

Slovakia committed back-to-back penalties to put Team USA on a 5-on-3 power play for 21 seconds.

Off an offensive zone faceoff, St. Cloud State defenseman Jack Peart skated along the blue line and dished the puck to US NTDP forward Logan Cooley in the slot. Cooley found the tape of Knies with a no-look pass, who beat Slovakian netminder Simon Latkoczy to give the U.S. a 1-0 lead.

The U.S. struck again while on the extended power play as Harvard forward Matt Coronato sent a cross-ice pass to Michigan’s Mackie Samoskevich. Samoskevich sent a blazing wrist shot to the top of the net to make it 2-0.

The U.S. increased its lead as Notre Dame’s Landon Slaggert poked home a loose puck in the crease. Minnesota Duluth defenseman Wyatt Kaiser skated hard into the zone to create the rebound opportunity for Slaggart.

Slovakia was held without a shot on goal for the opening 19 minutes of the second period.

Martin Chromiak put Slovakia on the board early in the third off a power play goal. Commesso kept it a two-goal game after he stopped a flurry of shots with 16:10 to go in the period.

Coronato looked to widen the lead back to three off a breakaway opportunity, but Latkoczy blocked it aside. Slovakia responded, pulling goaltender Simon Latkoczy while the teams were skating four-on-four for the extra attacker with 2:33 to go.

The U.S. outshot Czechia 42-25. Commesso was named the Team USA player of the game.

Team USA continues preliminary round play in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship Tuesday, Dec. 28, against Switzerland in Red Deer at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Power becomes first Canadian defenseman to score a WJC hat trick

With Canada trailing Czechia, 3-1, in the first period, Michigan defenseman Owen Power scored an unassisted goal, and then added a pair of 5×3 power-play goals in the second, helping lead his team to a 6-3 win.

Power became the first Canadian defenseman to score a hat trick in the World Junior Championship.

“There’s been a ton of really good players come and play in these tournaments, so I had no idea that no one had got a hat trick, so definitely just surprised.” Power told media after the game.

“Doing it at this stage and wearing a Canadian jersey is definitely pretty special.”

Team Canada takes the ice against Austria in Edmonton at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday.