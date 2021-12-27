Former Boston University bench boss Quinn tabbed new head coach for 2022 United States men’s Olympic team

USA Hockey announced Monday that former NCAA coach David Quinn has been named head coach for the 2022 United States men’s Olympic team.

John Vanbiesbrouck, assistant executive director of hockey operations for USA Hockey, has been named general manager of the team.

“John and David have been involved in our 2022 Olympic process and are well-positioned to transition into their new roles,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “With the NHL deciding not to participate in the Olympics, we’re fortunate to have the significant experience they bring in helping form and guide our men’s Olympic team.”

Vanbiesbrouck replaces Bill Guerin as general manager and was part of the 2022 Olympic management team with Guerin and assistant general manager Chris Drury previously. Quinn replaces Mike Sullivan as head coach and was previously an assistant coach on Sullivan’s staff.

The former head coach of the NHL’s New York Rangers (2018-21), Quinn last coached for Team USA as an assistant coach at the 2016 IIHF Men’s World Championship. He also held the same role at both the 2007 and 2012 events.

Quinn’s other assistant coaching roles with the U.S. include the 2005 U.S. National Junior Team and helping guide the U.S. Women’s National Team to a pair of silver medals (2000, 1999) in the IIHF Women’s World Championship.

The Cranston, R.I., native spent two seasons (2002-04) as a head coach for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program. In that time, Quinn guided the U.S. National Under-17 Team to a 35-26-8 regular-season record and a 16-7-1 mark in international play.

During his tenure at the NTDP, he led the U.S. to championships at the 2002 Four Nations Tournament, the 2003 Four Nations Cup, and the 2004 Vlad Dzurilla Four Nations Tournament. For his accomplishments, he was recognized as the 2003 USA Hockey Developmental Coach of the Year.

Quinn served as the head coach for his alma mater, Boston University, from 2013 to 2018 and guided the Terriers to four NCAA tournament appearances, two Hockey East regular-season titles and two Hockey East tournament championships.

Quinn’s career also includes stops with the Colorado Avalanche (2012-13) and AHL’s Lake Erie Monsters (2009-12). As head coach in Lake Erie, Quinn guided the Monsters to their first-ever playoff berth in 2010-11.

In between the NTDP and Lake Erie, he spent five seasons (2004-09) as the associate head coach at Boston University, where he helped the Terriers to the NCAA national title in 2009. Quinn’s other collegiate coaching positions have been at Northeastern (1995-96) and Omaha (1996-2002).

Selected in the first round (13th overall) by the Minnesota North Stars in the 1984 NHL Draft, Quinn’s playing career ended prematurely after he was diagnosed with a blood disorder. Prior to his career ending, Quinn was an All-Hockey East and All-New England defenseman at Boston University. A co-captain during his senior year in 1987-88, Quinn was also a member of the U.S. National Junior Team that claimed the country’s first-ever bronze medal at the 1986 IIHF World Junior Championship.

USA Hockey expects to name further staff additions in the coming days, with its final 25-player men’s Olympic roster revealed in mid-January.