Tinling leaves Vermont after 26 career games with Catamounts, signs with USHL’s Buccaneers

Vermont sophomore forward Dovar Tinling has left the Catamounts to play junior hockey for the USHL’s Des Moines Buccaneers, effective immediately.

“Dovar has been an excellent part of this team for 26 games, he is a student in good academic standing, and he has a bright future ahead of him,” said Vermont coach Todd Woodcroft in a statement. “This being an NHL draft year, Dovar will have an opportunity to showcase his game alongside players of his own age group.

“We sincerely wish Dovar all the best and thank him for all his contributions, both on and off the ice.”

Tinling was the youngest player in college hockey last season, having only turned 18 in March, and played 26 career games for the Catamounts. The Pointe-Clare, Quebec, native registered two goals and one assist for three points in his time with Vermont.