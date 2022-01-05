This Week in Hockey East: UMass, with strong Michigan contingent, travels to Ann Arbor this weekend for clash of national contenders

It’s only January, but one can be forgiven for thinking it might feel a little like March when the Massachusetts men’s hockey team visits Michigan for a highly anticipated two-game set on Saturday (5 p.m., Big Ten Network) and Sunday (4 p.m., ESPNU).

The Minutemen (10-4-2, 7-2-2 Hockey East) are ranked No. 10 in the latest DCU/USCHO.com poll and have not lost in regulation since the season’s opening weekend.

“Probably most hockey fans in general looked at it at the beginning of the year (and) circled this weekend on their calendar,” UMass coach Greg Carvel said. “Right now, we’re just hoping like hell we get to play because I do think it’ll be good for our guys, a good challenge. They’re obviously a good team and a difficult building to play in. Whatever happens on the ice, it’ll make our team better.”

UMass was missing six players due to Covid protocols in Monday night’s impromptu 4-3 win over Merrimack (in a game added to the schedule as a non-conference contest after each school had numerous non-league games cancelled recently). As of Tuesday evening, the games were still on.

Michigan (14-6-0, 7-5-0 Big Ten) has played just once since Dec. 11, a scoreless tie at home vs. No. 20 Michigan Tech on Dec. 29. A home game scheduled for the next night vs. No. 3 Western Michigan was postponed. The Wolverines stand at No. 6 in the latest DCU/USCHO.com poll, down from No. 3 in the previous poll.

The school has already announced a standing-room-only crowd is expected this weekend at Yost Arena (capacity 5,800).

“We’re really looking forward to it — any time you get to play the defending national champ it’s a big series,” Michigan coach Mel Pearson said. “It’s just going to be a real exciting, great weekend of hockey. We know they’re a really great team.”

Although both schools have above-average prospects to make the NCAA tournament, this weekend’s series has far more implications than just inter-conference bragging rights. The Minutemen and Wolverines rank Nos. 9 and 6, respectively, in the PairWise Rankings.

“These non-conference games have become huge now,” Pearson said. “In the PairWise, any time you play a top-10 team like UMass, there’s a lot at stake for both teams for sure.”

Pearson said getting out to an early lead will be key, but also praised the Minutemen’s ability to rally from deficits. Four of UMass’s last five games required a third-period rally either to win or force overtime, and only twice in its last 13 contests has UMass won by more than one goal — 5-1 at No 16 Providence on Nov. 6, and 3-0 at New Hampshire on Nov. 19.

“They get up on you, and then you’re chasing the game,” Pearson said. “You have to try to get the lead on them. Even at that point, they come back. They’re capable. They have the players that can play from behind and they play tough when they get in front of you.”

Carvel said how well his team plays defense will set the tone for the weekend.

“That was a big part of our success last year,” he said. “We became a very good defensive team, a very disciplined team. We were the least penalized team in Hockey East last year. That combination usually gives you a good situation. If you can stay out of the penalty box and don’t provide transition offense for your opponent.”

The Wolverines boast four skaters with more than 20 points — Kent Kohnson (four goals, 19 assists, 23 points), Owen Power (3-20-23), and Matt Beniers and Brendan Brisson (each 11-11-22). Goalie Erik Portillo has started every game in net for Michigan (2.37 GAA, .971 save percentage).

For UMass, Scott Morrow (8-10-18) leads the team in scoring. Matt Murray continues his outstanding season in net (2.21, .925).

The current UMass roster features no fewer than six players from the state of Michigan. Carvel said playing at Yost will be special for them, and many plan to have family members in the crowd.

“We know this is going to be a great environment for college hockey,” Carvel said. “We just hope we can put a team on the ice that’s representative of who we are and we’re not missing too many players.”