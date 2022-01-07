UCHC announces schedule changes for men’s, women’s teams for Jan. 7-9 weekend

The UCHC has announced schedule changes for this weekend’s games involving men’s and women’s teams.
MEN
Friday, Jan. 7
Lebanon Valley at Brockport, postponed
Chatham is now at Buffalo State, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Lebanon Valley at Geneseo, postponed
Neumann at Cortland, canceled
Wilkes at Anna Maria, canceled
Chatham at Fredonia, postponed
King is now playing Albertus Magnus at Plattsburgh, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 9
Wilkes at Nichols Tourney, canceled
Utica is now hosting Cortland instead of Oswego, 3 p.m.
WOMEN
Friday, Jan. 7
Alvernia at Manhattanville, postponed
Lebanon Valley at Neumann, postponed
Nazareth at Stevenson, postponed
Saturday, Jan. 8
Alvernia at Manhattanville, postponed
Lebanon Valley at Neumann, postponed
Nazareth at Stevenson, postponed