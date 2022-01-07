UCHC announces schedule changes for men’s, women’s teams for Jan. 7-9 weekend

The UCHC has announced schedule changes for this weekend’s games involving men’s and women’s teams.

MEN

Friday, Jan. 7

Lebanon Valley at Brockport, postponed

Chatham is now at Buffalo State, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Lebanon Valley at Geneseo, postponed

Neumann at Cortland, canceled

Wilkes at Anna Maria, canceled

Chatham at Fredonia, postponed

King is now playing Albertus Magnus at Plattsburgh, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 9

Wilkes at Nichols Tourney, canceled

Utica is now hosting Cortland instead of Oswego, 3 p.m.

WOMEN

Friday, Jan. 7

Alvernia at Manhattanville, postponed

Lebanon Valley at Neumann, postponed

Nazareth at Stevenson, postponed

Saturday, Jan. 8

Alvernia at Manhattanville, postponed

Lebanon Valley at Neumann, postponed

Nazareth at Stevenson, postponed