Division I Women’s Hockey: Weekend Wrap, January 10, 2022

Lindenwood at (2) Ohio State

Madison Bizal scored her first goal of the season and OSU’s first of the new year to get things rolling for the Buckeyes as the took an 8-2 win on Friday. Sophie Jaques added two goals and Jenn Gardiner, Paetyn Levis, Jenna Buglioni, Hadley Hartmetz and Liz Schepers all lit the lamp. Morgan Neitzke and Casey Adimey scored for Lindenwood in the loss. On Saturday, OSU tied a program record, scoring 10 times en route to a 10-0 win. Gabby Rosenthal scored the game-winning goal just 17 seconds into the game and Amanda Thiele earned a shutout.

Merrimack at (3) Northeastern

Chloe Aurard tallied a natural hat trick on Friday night in a four-point effort to lead Northeastern to an 8-0 win. Alina Mueller added two goals and two assists. In game two, Mueller and Maureen Murphy scored in the first to give the Huskies a 2-0 lead. Merrimack closed the gap in the second with a goal from Katie Kaufman. Aurard extended the lead to 3-1 a few minutes later and that score would hold to give Northeastern the win and a weekend sweep.

(9) Clarkson at (4) Quinnipiac

Caitrin Lonergan tallied her 200th career point with the lone assist on Gabrielle David’s goal in the second period to put Clarkson up 1-0. Florence Lessard extended the Golden Knights’ lead just 90 seconds into the third. Nina Steingauf cut the lead in half less than a minute later to bring Quinnipiac within one at 2-1. It wouldn’t last long, as Nicole Gosling made it 3-1 just more than a minute after that. Lexie Adzija made it 3-2 for the Bobcats, but Quinnipiac could not complete the comeback.

Dartmouth at (6) Colgate

Izzy Daniel, Lily Delianedis and Gillis Frechette put on a show Saturday to earn Cornell coach Dough Derraugh his 300th career win. Delianedis scored twice and Daniel and Frechette each had a goal and two assists to lead the Big Red to a 5-0 win. Gabbie Rud scored and Ashleyy Messier added two assists in the win.

(5) Minnesota at St. Thomas

The Gophers used four first-period goals, including a short-hander from Peyton Hemp, to power an 8-0 win over St. Thomas in the teams’ first-ever meeting. Savannah Norcross led Minnesota with two goals and an assist. Skylar Vetter earned her first career shutout. On Sunday, Abigail Boreen’s hattrick led Minnesota to a 8-2 win. She scored twice in the first to put them up 2-0. Lucy Bianchi scored a short-handed goal for the Tommies to narrow the lead to 2-1, but Minnesota reeled off four second-period goals to make it 6-1. Boreen’s goal opened up the scoring in the third. The Tommies added another goal, this one by Lauren Stenslie, to make it a 7-2 game. Catie Skaja’s power play tally finished off the scoring for the Gophers.

(9) Clarkson at Princeton

With both teams missing players to Covid protocols, this was a hard-fought game that tested the teams’ depth. Princeton scored first, as Annie Kuehl made it 1-0 Tigers midway through the second. Haley Winn tied it up in the second. In the third, Gabrielle David scored with the player advantage and Brooke McQuigge scored just before the final horn to complete the Golden Knights’ comeback for a 3-1 win.

(10) Connecticut at Vermont

On Friday, Connecticut came out and scored the first three goals thanks to Danielle Fox, Viki Harkness and Jada Habisch. Theresa Schafzahl lit the lamp on the power play with 1.3 to play in the second to put Vermont on the board. In the third, the Morgan Wabick scored twice to ensure a 5-1 victory. Summer Rae Dobson’s assist on the final goal of the night was her 100th career point. But in the second game. Vermont responded. Summer Rae Dobson put UConn on the board first, but junior Cam Morrisey scored her first-career goal to tie the game at one. In the second, goals from Reagan Miller and Maude Poulin-Labelle put the Catamounts up 3-1. Wabick scored her third of the weekend in the final minute of the period to send the teams to intermission with Vermont up 3-2. Forward Natalie Mylnkova, who took shifts on defense during the game, scored a short-handed goal midway through the third to make it 4-2. Schafzahl scored twice in the final three minutes to cap off the 6-2 win for Vermont.