Penn State women’s associate coach Coomey named scout for 2022 United States women’s Olympic hockey team

Penn State associate head coach Allison Coomey has joined Team USA’s coaching staff for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing starting Feb. 4.

Coomey will serve as a team scout for the during the tournament, a role she has previously held with the U.S. at other international tournaments, including the 2019 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship in Obihiro, Japan.

This will be Coomey’s first Olympic Games and she will join a staff headed by St. Thomas head coach and long-time Minnesota assistant Joel Johnson, Boston College associate head and two-time Olympian Courtney Kennedy, former NHL defenseman Brian Pothier, and general manager Katie Million.

Coomey has provided invaluable leadership and intangibles for the Nittany Lions in her five years on the coaching staff. She has coached 11 Nittany Lions to All-CHA rosters, including three All-CHA First Team performers, five All-CHA Second Team honorees, along with a CHA Rookie of the Year and three All-CHA Rookie Team members.

She was also named the 2019 AHCA Women’s Hockey Assistant Coach of the Year for her outstanding career resume.

She was most recently inducted into the Niagara University Hall of Fame along with her 2002 Frozen Four teammates.