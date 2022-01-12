Fan balloting now open for 2022 Hobey Baker Award, will run through March 6

It’s Hobey Baker time.

Beginning at noon ET today, fan balloting opened for the 2022 Hobey Baker Award.

Awarded annually to college hockey’s top player, the Hobey Baker’s tremendously popular fan voting will run from now until Sunday, March 6 at midnight. College hockey fans can cast their vote by going to the voting website.

Follow the prompts to make your selection from this year’s crop of 77 college hockey players representing 42 NCAA Division I schools.

Detailed bios on each candidate are on the Hobey Baker website.

Phase two of fan balloting will come from the list of top 10 Hobey Baker finalists beginning March 17 and closing March 27. The fans’ vote accounts for a full one percent of the total ballot in each phase in selecting this year’s award recipient.

Award criteria include candidates exhibiting the exceptional character traits of the award’s namesake, Hobey Baker. A legendary American hero, Baker was a World War I fighter pilot and was known as America’s greatest amateur athlete in his day, excelling at hockey and football at Princeton University.

Award candidates must demonstrate strength of character both on and off the ice, contribute to the integrity of his team and display outstanding skills in all phases of the game. Consideration should be given to scholastic achievement and sportsmanship.

Key Hobey Baker announcement dates for 2022 include:

• Top 10 list of finalists: March 16

• Hobey Hat Trick of three finalists: March 31

• Hobey Baker Award announcement: April 8

The 2022 Hobey Baker Award winner will be announced from a field of three Hobey Hat Trick finalists on Friday, April 8, 2022 during the Frozen Four in Boston. The award ceremony will be broadcast nationally on NHL Network and streamed live at hobeybaker.com. For more info on the Hobey Baker Award, visit www.hobeybaker.com.

The candidates listed are based on nominations from their respective schools. Not all schools choose to participate in the Vote for Hobey campaign.