ECAC Hockey has announced schedule changes to the upcoming men’s hockey league weekend.

The changes impact the travel partner series between Clarkson-St. Lawrence and RPI-Union.

The updated schedule for the weekend is below:

Friday, Jan. 14

Union at St. Lawrence — 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15

Union at Clarkson — 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 16

RPI at Clarkson — 5 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 17

RPI at St. Lawrence — 3 p.m.

All games will air on ESPN+ in the United States and Stretch Internet internationally.