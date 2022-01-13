Hockey East announces updated schedule for men’s, women’s games slated for Jan. 14-15, Jan. 25

Hockey East announced Thursday schedule updates for men’s and women’s games this weekend.

The men’s game between Merrimack and Providence scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 15 will now begin at 5:30 p.m. at Providence.

The women’s series between New Hampshire and Northeastern, previously scheduled for Jan. 14-15, has been postponed. Hockey East and the member programs are working to reschedule the games to a later date.

The women’s game between Boston College and Providence, previously scheduled for Jan. 3, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 6:00pm at Boston College and will air on NESN+.