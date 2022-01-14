Northern Michigan takes down No. 1 Minnesota State, 4-2; No. 2 Quinnipiac returns from long hiatus to blank No. 18 Harvard 3-0

Northern Michigan continues to be a giant killer, knocking off No. 1 Minnesota State, 4-2, to begin a two-game CCHA series.

It’s the third time the Wildcats have defeated a team ranked atop the DCU/USCHO.com Poll, having twice beat Minnesota Duluth when it held the top spot.

The key on Friday was the second period. Bo Hanson, Ben Newhouse and AJ Vanderbeck all scored in a span of less than 10 minutes in the middle frame to grab control of the game.

Though Minnesota State struck back in the third on a Connor Gregga goal, Andre Ghantous scored in the closing seconds into an empty net to set off the celebration.

Northern Michigan improves to 13-8-1 overall and 10-4-1 at home, but still remain 20 points behind Minnesota State for first place in the CCHA.

No. 2 Quinnipiac 3, No. 18 Harvard 0

The Cinderella story that is Yaniv Perets continues to evolve on Friday as the nation’s leader in goals against average lowered that mark with a 13-save shutout of No. 18 Harvard.

It is Perets’ seventh shutout of the season, placing him one behind Northeastern’s Devon Levi and Minnesota State’s Dryden McKay, each of whom have eight. His goals against average dropped from 0.87 to 0.80.

Perets, who started the season for Quinnipiac because transfer Dylan St. Cyr from Notre Dame was injured, improves to 10-0-2, the only Division I goaltender who has played more than 33 percent of his team’s minutes without a loss.

The rookie Perets got all the support he needed in the first period when Ty Smilanic scored the first of two goals on the evening. He also assisted as Wyatt Bongiovanni tacked on a late insurance goal.

Six seconds into the PP… is that good? pic.twitter.com/C8Sv4vJKeC — Quinnipiac Men's Ice Hockey (@QU_MIH) January 15, 2022

The victory for Quinnipiac comes after the team had an extended break – 34 days – when their typical holiday break was followed with games postponed on back-to-back weekends due to COVID.

No. 8 Minnesota 4, Alaska 1

Junior netminder Justen Close got his first collegiate victory, needing just 14 saves, as No. 8 Minnesota defeated Alaska, 4-1.

Close, who had appeared only in relief duties prior to Friday, was thrust into the starter role after Jack LaFontaine signed an NHL contract with the Carolina Panthers earlier this week.

Win one for No. 1️⃣ 〽️ pic.twitter.com/IJxUvarcDB — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) January 15, 2022

For the Gophers, though, they didn’t miss a beat. Minnesota jumped to a 2-0 lead early on goals by Tristan Broz and soon-to-be-Olympian Matthew Knies and never looked back.

Merrimack 3, No. 17 Providence 2

Host Merrimack turned a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 lead on goals by Filip Karlsson-Tagstrom, Liam Walsh and Declan Carlile and withstood a late surge by No. 17 Providence to earn a 3-2 victory.

GOALLLLL! Declan Carlile jams it home and Merrimack takes the 3-1 lead!#GoMack pic.twitter.com/C2FP9FRlKl — Merrimack Men’s Hockey (@MerrimackMIH) January 15, 2022

Hugo Olias was strong in net for the Warriors, making 34 total saves, including 17 in the final period as the Friars pushed for the equalizer.

Walsh finished the game with a goal and an assist for Merrimack.