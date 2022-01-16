Trio of current NCAA players join college hockey alumni on Canadian women’s roster for 2022 Winter Olympics

Hockey Canada has announced the 23-player roster that will represent Canada in women’s hockey at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, Feb. 4-20 in Beijing, China.

Among the 23 are three current NCAA players, including Princeton forward Sarah Fillier, Ohio State forward Emma Maltais, and Minnesota Duluth forward Ashton Bell.

The rest of the roster is part of the 2021-22 PWHPA roster, with all players but one boasting NCAA backgrounds.

Forwards: Rebecca Johnston (Cornell), Laura Stacey (Dartmouth), Jill Saulnier (Cornell), Melodie Daoust (McGill/Canada), Brianne Jenner (Cornell), Sarah Nurse (Wisconsin), Natalie Spooner (Ohio State), Emily Clark (Wisconsin), Marie-Philip Poulin (Boston University), Blayre Turnbull (Wisconsin), Jamie Lee Rattray (Clarkson)

Defense: Jocelyne Larocque (Minnesota Duluth), Renata Fast (Clarkson), Ella Shelton (Clarkson), Erin Ambrose (Clarkson), Micah Zandee-Hart (Cornell), Claire Thompson (Princeton)

Goaltenders: Ann-Renee Desbiens (Wisconsin), Emerance Maschmeyer (Harvard), Kristen Campbell (North Dakota, Wisconsin)

“It is always extremely difficult paring down the roster to the final group of players selected to wear the Maple Leaf at the Olympic Winter Games,” said Canada head coach Troy Ryan in a statement. “We started with 29 athletes, which shows the depth of the talent pool that has been a part of our entire journey, and we are excited for the 23 players chosen to represent Canada. We have faced a number of challenges during this four-year Olympic cycle, and our staff and leadership group have done an incredible job preparing our athletes for Beijing. I am extremely proud of the team we have assembled and look forward to the opportunity to compete for a gold medal.”

In Beijing, the women’s hockey tournament will take place Feb. 2-16 at the National Indoor Stadium and Wukesong Sports Centre. Canada will aim for its fifth gold medal overall and first since 2014 when it opens preliminary-round action against Switzerland on Feb. 3.